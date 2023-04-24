Invicti Security Unveils Corporate Rebrand Reflecting Its Mission To Deliver AppSec with Zero Noise

Invicti launches rebrand at RSA Conference 2023 alongside the findings of Invicti's annual Spring AppSec Indicator Report

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security™ today unveiled its new corporate brand at the RSA Conference 2023. Known for bringing together two industry-leading web application security companies with over 15 years in the industry, Acunetix and Netsparker, Invicti has continued to be a pioneer with its dynamic application security testing (DAST), interactive application security testing (IAST), and software composition analysis (SCA) engine.

"Today, cybersecurity is a noisy environment – lots of vendors, false alerts, promises, and jargon," said Alex Bender, Chief Marketing Officer, Invicti. "Our new corporate brand embodies Invicti's mission toward AppSec with zero noise and our commitment to accuracy, automation, and scalability while being clean, powerful, and customer-focused."

Core elements of Invicti's new brand include:

The Invicti Helix , a visually powerful artistic rendering representing how we see AppSec — its complexity, potential, and future. It's about blending everything security and development teams need to be successful: modern and trusted; disciplined and creative — and more.

Invicti 's purple , a powerful nod to the red of Acunetix and the blue of Netsparker, and the two companies merging together under one Invicti brand.

The new Invicti logo, which incorporates the three lowercase i's to represent DevSecOps and gives a nod to code writing in development.

"Our research shows comprehensive security testing incorporated into development cycles results in numerous benefits, including time and cost savings, fewer security incidents, and more efficient, secure developer workflows," said Melinda Marks, Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. "Invicti's solutions have long provided these outcomes for its customers, and this rebrand will increase awareness of Invicti's solutions and how they help security teams scale to support faster development cycles."

Timed to RSA Conference 2023, Invicti also released the findings of its 2023 Spring AppSec Indicator report, which examined data from more than 1,700 Invicti customers to assess the impact and prevalence of modern web vulnerabilities. The report shares insights and trends to guide best practices in vulnerability identification and remediation. Highlights include:

Scanning is steadily increasing , up 50% from 2019 to 2022, as customers are scanning their web applications and APIs more often.

Percentage of scans with a severe vulnerability declined 19% year over year. After steady increases in prior years, the percentage of scans with severe vulnerabilities declined 19% from 2021 to 2022.

Remote code execution (RCE) vulnerabilities show a significant increase , with the average percentage of apps with RCE flaws up 40% since last year.

Percentage of scans with severe cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities continues to decline, dropping 12% from 2021 to 2022.

"This spring's AppSec Indicator Report unveiled a key trend: Organizations are scanning a greater portion of their attack surface for vulnerabilities, and scanning them more frequently," said Invicti's Chief Product Officer, Sonali Shah. "By automating testing of their web applications and APIs in development and in production and quickly remediating issues found, companies are reducing the risk of a data breach. Continuous security testing is an indispensable feature of a successful AppSec program."

About Invicti Security

Invicti Security – which acquired and combined AppSec leaders Acunetix and Netsparker - is on a mission: application security with zero noise. An AppSec leader for more than 15 years, Invicti delivers continuous application security, designed to be reliable for security, practical for development and serve critical compliance requirements. Customers choose Invicti's DAST, SCA and IAST solution to better secure and ultimately reduce risk across their web applications and APIs. Invicti operates globally with employees in over 11 countries and serves more than 4,000 customer organizations. For more information, visit www.invicti.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

