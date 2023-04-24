DuPont Strengthens Science-based Climate Goals and Receives Target Validation from SBTi

Announces new 2030 climate targets - increases its Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions reduction goal to 50% and establishes a Scope 3 GHG emissions reduction goal

WILMINGTON, Del., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that its 2030 emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), a partnership between CDP, the UN Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

SBTi recognizes businesses that set ambitious emissions reduction targets in line with the latest climate science. This reinforces DuPont's alignment with the Paris Agreement and aligns our aspirations with efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels.

"At DuPont, we are committed to taking aggressive action on climate, and the approval from SBTi underscores the progress we are making to achieve significant climate targets aligned with science," said Alexa Dembek, Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer at DuPont. "Together with our customers, we are developing the innovative, sustainable solutions that will lead to carbon neutrality and have the potential to make positive change in the world."

At the end of 2022, DuPont surpassed its 2030 goal of 30 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions – eight years ahead of target. The company recorded a 35 percent reduction based off its 2019 baseline. As a result of this progress, DuPont has strengthened its 2030 Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions reduction goal to 50 percent.

DuPont reduced Scope 3 emissions by over one million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MT CO2e) in 2022, and set a new 2030 Scope 3 GHG emissions reduction goal of 25 percent in absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services and end of life treatment of sold products by 2030 from a 2020 base year.

DuPont's climate progress and overall sustainability performance will be reported in its annual Sustainability Report to be published next month. For more information about DuPont's sustainability initiatives, visit dupont.com/sustainability.

SBTi's validation information is published on the SBTi website.

