Bryghtpath LLC introduces Exercise in a Box™️ for efficient crisis & continuity exercises

SHOREVIEW, Minn., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryghtpath LLC, a leader in crisis management and business continuity consulting, today announced the launch of its innovative new product, Exercise in a Box . Designed to help business leaders effectively and efficiently conduct crisis and continuity exercises, Exercise in a Box enables organizations to respond faster and recover more quickly from potential disruptions.

Developed by Bryghtpath's team of battle-tested experts, Exercise in a Box provides a comprehensive set of materials and tools to help business leaders facilitate tabletop exercises in an hour or less without requiring expert facilitation from a crisis management or business continuity team. The product is available as a one-time package containing fifteen exercise scenarios or as a monthly subscription with three initial scenarios and a new scenario delivered each month.

Exercise in a Box includes an Overview & Leader's Guide, fifteen customizable exercise scenarios, support templates for after-action reporting, corrective action tracking, and more. The scenarios cover a wide range of potential crises, from natural disasters to cyberattacks, making them suitable for businesses across all industries and geographies.

"Our new Exercise in a Box product allows companies to put their exercise strategy on auto-pilot with easy-to-use tabletop exercises that can be conducted without expert facilitation, " said Bryan Strawser, Bryghtpath Principal & Chief Executive.

Exercise in a Box is available for purchase now on the Bryghtpath website .

For more information or to request a demo , visit Bryghtpath's website at bryghtpath.com/EIB

About Bryghtpath LLC

Bryghtpath LLC is a global leader in crisis management, business continuity, and crisis communications. With decades of combined experience, our team of experts helps organizations of all sizes prepare for, respond to, and recover from crises and disruptions.

For more information, visit bryghtpath.com .

