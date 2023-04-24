Bloom Nutrition Enters Snacking Category with New Limited-Edition Protein Bars

Viral and Best-Selling Supplement Brand Introduces Protein Packed Snacks for Those Looking to Fuel Their Day in a Delicious Way

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bloom Nutrition , the viral wellness company known for its convenient and effective health supplements, announced the launch of its most anticipated product release yet: Bloom Protein Bars . This debut marks the brand's official expansion into the food and snacking category, further supporting Bloom's mission to provide people with delicious, healthy options that make achieving wellness and health goals both accessible and convenient to all.

"Our amazing fans have been asking for better tasting, satisfying bars, and we're so proud to officially bring something to the market that fits that need and tastes delicious enough for us to put Bloom's name on it," said Mari Llewellyn, CEO of Bloom, mental health advocate, and fitness entrepreneur. "Bloom Nutrition started as a result of my personal health and fitness transformation, and during my journey, I realized the true importance of getting enough daily protein in order to see progress. We're thrilled to have perfected a protein bar recipe so that others can reach their goals in a bloom-ified way."

Highly requested by the Bloom community and fans everywhere, Bloom Protein Bars were created as the perfect protein snack that satisfies any craving. Made with Bloom's Whey Isolate Protein, the bars are available in four delicious flavors: Blueberry Crumble, Raspberry Cheesecake, Peanut Butter Chocolate, and Cookies & Cream. Each bar is under 200 calories, packed with 15 grams of protein, and contains only 2 grams of sugar per serving. The bars are available in single-flavor 12-packs for $29.99 and in variety 12-packs for $32.99. Bloom's new limited-edition Protein Bars are sold exclusively on bloomnu.com and Amazon .

This product launch comes on the heels of the brand's successful Walmart retail launch earlier this year, which put Bloom on the shelves of over a thousand stores nationwide. Bloom has also seen unprecedented success in Target , where the brand has repeatedly held the #1 spot in Nutrition and Vitamin Products across numerous locations since making its physical retail debut in late 2022. Additionally, Bloom's coveted Greens & Superfoods Powder continues to be a best-selling supplement on Amazon with over 27,000 5-star reviews.

All of Bloom's products are carefully formulated with ingredients that enhance consumers' daily performance and well-being. For more information about the new Bloom Protein Bars or to learn more about the brand, visit bloomnu.com , and follow @bloomsupps on Instagram and @bloomnu on TikTok.

CEO, Mental Health Advocate, and Fitness Entrepreneur Mari Llewellyn founded Bloom. Bloom wellness products continue to grow in popularity and appeal to a wide demographic. The company first rose to fame as a result of the coveted Greens & Superfoods product. In addition to this fan-favorite product, Bloom also offers effective gym supplements, Mari's Matcha, collagen mixes, and more - all of which are made with hand-picked ingredients to create benefit-driven products. During Mari's personal fitness and health journey, she struggled to find health supplements with high quality ingredients that tasted delicious, thus Bloom was born: approachable and delicious health supplements designed to fuel your fitness journey and give your body the nutrients it needs to bloom.

