Shallow Water Blackout Prevention Rebrands as Underwater Hypoxic Blackout Prevention to Align with Industry Standards

ATLANTA, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shallow Water Blackout Prevention Foundation is proud to announce its rebranding as Underwater Hypoxic Blackout Prevention, effective immediately. This name change aligns with the recognized industry standards set by reputable organizations such as the Red Cross, USA Swimming, and the YMCA.

The decision to change the name of the foundation was made in order to better reflect the mission and goals of the organization, as well as to adhere to the established nomenclature used in the field of aquatic safety. The term "hypoxic blackout" more accurately describes the condition that can occur when a swimmer holds their breath for an extended period of time and experiences a loss of consciousness due to lack of oxygen. This phenomenon, also known as "shallow water blackout," can be extremely dangerous and even fatal, and the foundation is dedicated to preventing such incidents through education and prevention.

"The new name, Underwater Hypoxic Blackout Prevention, truly captures the essence of our organization's mission," said Dr. Rhonda Milner, founder of the foundation. "By aligning with the standards set by esteemed organizations like the Red Cross, USA Swimming, and the YMCA, we aim to raise awareness about the risks associated with underwater hypoxic blackout and empower individuals to make informed decisions when it comes to aquatic activities."

Underwater Hypoxic Blackout Prevention will continue to focus on providing educational resources, promoting safe swimming practices, and advocating for proper training and supervision in aquatic environments. The foundation remains committed to its goal of reducing the number of underwater hypoxic blackout incidents and preventing unnecessary injuries and fatalities in the water.

For more information about Underwater Hypoxic Blackout Prevention and its initiatives, please visit www.shallowwaterblackoutprevention.org or contact Executive Director, Britt Jackson, britt@shallowwaterblackoutprevention.org.

About Underwater Hypoxic Blackout Prevention:

Underwater Hypoxic Blackout Prevention (formerly known as Shallow Water Blackout Prevention Foundation) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the risks associated with underwater hypoxic blackout and advocating for safe aquatic practices. The foundation provides educational resources, promotes responsible swimming practices, and collaborates with industry experts to prevent incidents of underwater hypoxic blackout in order to ensure safe aquatic experiences for all.

