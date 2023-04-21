Kichler Lighting Illuminates the Soft and Simplistic with New Modern and Ceiling Space Collections

Kichler Lighting Illuminates the Soft and Simplistic with New Modern and Ceiling Space Collections

Clean lines and decorative subtleties marry to stylishly finish any space

SOLON, Ohio, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kichler Lighting LLC, a leader in innovative lighting and ceiling fans, illuminates design possibilities with new interior decorative collections: New Modern and Ceiling Space.

(PRNewswire)

"The New Modern Collection brings an edgy mood, soft curves, contrasting finishes and adjustable elements for one-of-a-kind looks. The new release offers a fresh perspective on ceiling lights with oversized flush and semi flush fixtures, as well as smaller decorative alternatives to downlights, giving consumers and designers more stylish options for the ceiling. We curated this line to allow the fixtures to complement each other or be easily paired with other Kichler collections," says Kichler Lighting's Creative Director Greg Martin. "Our new Ceiling Space collection focuses on emulating the latest ceiling design trends while going above and beyond to achieve a striking decorative element."

Kichler's newest fixtures are available in several finishes, including Black, White, Champagne Bronze, Polished Nickel and Classic Pewter. Both collections are suited to layer, allowing designers and homeowners to incorporate them into new and existing design concepts.

The New Modern collection includes 11 new families:

Deela

Inspired by the simple, soft curves of a Ukrainian vase, the Deela collection has a sculptural presence. Deela's clean design illuminates in true soft modern splendor.

Hex

The Hex collection spotlights bold geometric shapes and clean, minimalistic stylings. Hex gives you a truly modern look.

Petal

The Petal collection marries the soft curves of nature with the high elegance of Art Deco design. Petal takes style to an unforgettable level.

Torche

Inspired by knurled hardware and modern aesthetics, the Torche collection enriches your space. Clean lines, classic forms and modern finishes make Torche trendy yet timeless.

Phix

Featuring a classic mid-century silhouette, the Phix collection is modern style you can truly customize. Adjustable shades and dual finishes let your inner designer run wild.

Albers

On-trend yet timeless, the artistry of the Albers collection is instantly evident. With its less-is-more approach, Albers proves statement pieces don't need to be complex.

Odensa

The Odensa collection is soft curves, elevated details, and modern style. Designed to impress, Odensa updates your space with its graceful elegance.

Solia

The Solia collection celebrates modern's simple and clean design approach. With dual-finishes and opal glass, Solia exudes refinement and sophistication.

Farum

Dressed in the most refined shapes and finishes, the Farum collection illuminates beautifully. A chameleon of style, Farum easily blends with your decor.

Arcus™

Patterns found in nature inspired the Arcus collection, reflected in its soft curves, long stems, and leaf-inspired shades. Arcus is modern lighting that's as stylish as it is functional.

Gala

Clean lines, mixed finishes, and adjustable arms make the Gala collection functional sculptures. Reinvent your space with this truly modern lighting collection.

The Ceiling Space collection includes 10 new families:

Brit

Clean and crisp, the Brit collection is modern industrial style. Instantly elevating your space, Brit is refined and forever on-trend.

Cecil

Open spaces and geometric shapes make the Cecil collection go beyond the traditional. Where opulence and modern meet, you'll find Cecil.

Malen

A beautiful arrangement of lights, the Malen collection was inspired by the notion of holding and resting, as its shade rests comfortably into the design.

Niva

Globes, arches and domes define the Niva collection. Its modern shape and refined finishes are complemented by Niva's versatility.

Ocala

Sunburst forms, ribbed details, and crystal accents make the Ocala collection elegantly unique. When ordinary isn't your style, Ocala is.

Remy

Invigorating and modern, the Remy collection doesn't need added detail to shine. Its minimalistic, refined style makes Remy the center of attention.

Riu

The Riu collection features sleek forms and bold geometry, the essence of modern design. Riu's simple style speaks for itself.

Sago

Slim, sleek, and savvy — the Sago collection epitomizes modern lighting. Its minimalist design and on-trend dual-finish make Sago an easy choice.

Sisu

The Sisu collection emphasizes a minimalistic style that is sleek and modern. Sisu keeps it simple.

Tibbi

The Tibbi collection plays well with modern lifestyles. There's versatility in its simplicity and refinement in its design.

KICHLER LIGHTING LLC

Kichler Lighting LLC strives to transform the home and workspace by developing fixtures that perform efficiently, install intuitively, and deliver an overall effect that combines style with purpose. With an extensive portfolio of more than 3,000 on-trend products – including lighting, landscape and ceiling fans – and a commitment to providing services and project solutions, Kichler® is the brand homeowners and professionals know and trust since 1938. Kichler Lighting products are available at independent showrooms, Lowe's, electrical and landscape distributors and online. For more information, visit www.kichler.com.

Connect with Kichler Lighting socially on:

Twitter® is a registered trademark of Twitter, Inc.

Facebook® is a registered trademark of Facebook, Inc.

Pinterest® is a registered trademark of Pinterest, Inc.

Houzz® is a registered trademark of Houzz, Inc.

Instagram® is a registered trademark of Facebook, Inc.

MASCO CORPORATION

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; LIBERTY® branded decorative and functional hardware and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

Kichler Lighting Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kichler Lighting