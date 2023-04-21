Brid.TV Unifies Its Services in a Video Revenue and Engagement Platform

Brid.TV Announced a Switch Toward a More Monetization-Focused Business Model

BELGRADE, Serbia, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brid.TV, a leading video platform and monetization provider tailored to medium and large publishers in media, entertainment, gaming, and other industries, unifies all its services under Video Revenue and Engagement platform, a complete monetization and content suite with a revenue-sharing price model.

"With the recent trends in the video publishing industry aimed at cutting costs and downsizing teams, we realized we can offer a cost-effective, end-to-end solution with video content, ad demand, and ad management solutions as a package deal", said Uros Jojic, President of Brid.TV. "The decision about the new direction of the company is a response to the growing demand among publishers for a way to offload parts of the monetization process to providers with extensive experience in the field and the latest ad tech and supplement the internal ad ops team. For this reason, we are putting ad technology and demand at the forefront of our offer, although supporting features, such as our cutting-edge player and third-party video content for publishers, will still be available through the Brid.TV video revenue and engagement platform".

The company's new business model brings together the three key aspects of monetization in video publishing — quality content, a feature-rich platform, and ad management services — within a unified Video Revenue and Engagement Platform. In other words, publishers can get an end-to-end video management and monetization solution all in one place. This will significantly reduce their operating costs, streamline the monetization process, and boost their ROI.

Brid.TV's new approach comes shortly after the launching of several innovative monetization tools and services. This includes Managed Ads, a service designed for publishers looking to entrust their entire ad operations to the Brid.TV experts, and the Yield Optimization Engine, a set of tools for boosting RPMs and ad serving opportunities.

About Brid.TV

Brid.TV is a premium video and ad tech company trusted by the ever-expanding list of publishers, ad networks, and other video-focused businesses. It is a prime solution for the monetization of content with quality video, audio, and display ads. With great experience in ad tech, Brid.TV is able to provide advanced ad stack tools for publishers, along with quality demand from multiple partners, keeping them ahead of the curve while maximizing ad yield.

On top of the video monetization solutions, Brid.TV offers a robust video platform for the discovery, hosting, management, and distribution of videos. The platform includes a fast, customizable HTML5 player, a third-party video content library, white-label OTT apps, and the utmost flexibility in meeting publishers' needs using in-house customer success management.

