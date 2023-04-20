Trend Micro Embarks on World's Largest Cybersecurity Tour: U.S. Kick-off Coincides with RSAC 2023

Cybersecurity leader reaches out to most geographically diverse customer base in the industry to build resilience against cyber threats

DALLAS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704)(TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, has launched a world tour that will reach over 120 cities within 90 days in its ongoing mission to help organizations mitigate surging cyber risk. Seats for upcoming stops are reservation-only and are just one element of Trend's activities planned during RSAC 2023 in San Francisco.

The tour's arrival in the United States begins with an early stop in San Francisco on April 26. The event coincides with the RSA Conference, providing easy access for attendees who will also see Trend Micro experts on RSA panels on biometrics, the metaverse, cyber insurance, and maritime threats.

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend Micro: "Attack surfaces are expanding and increasing cyber risk at organizations of all sizes. Trend research has shown that many executives don't fully understand what resources their security teams need to discover and mitigate vulnerabilities. Our goal with the Risk to Resilience world tour is to help IT leaders understand their risk, communicate with executives, and improve their resilience."

Organizations are investing billions worldwide in digital transformation.i But the same investments are also expanding the corporate cyberattack surface at a time of critical security skills shortages. Trend Micro's tour is bringing together industry experts and analysts, threat intelligence and insights for a private leadership level discussion.

Unfortunately, new research reveals that senior corporate executives still underestimate security's role as driver of business success.ii 64% of business decision makers see a strong connection between cybersecurity and business risk – yet only 1/3 say they report cyber as a business risk, while 28% don't record cyber risk at all.

Attendees at the show will hear expert perspectives and learn how to:

Improve their risk posture

Accelerate business resilience

Make proactive risk-based decisions

Emulate real-world success stories

Bridge skills gaps with intuitive tools and workflow automation

Enhance visibility, reduce costs, improve security outcomes, and ease compliance obligations through consolidation

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com

