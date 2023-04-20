J.P. Morgan Asset Management Expands BetaBuilders ETF Suite with Launch of BBLB, BBIB and BBSB

Funds include three new fixed income ETFs

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) today announced the launch of three new fixed income Betabuilders ETFs: JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (BBLB), JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (BBIB) and JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (BBSB). All of the new ETFs are listed on the CBOE Global Markets.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management Logo (PRNewsfoto/J.P. Morgan Asset Management) (PRNewswire)

BBLB, BBIB and BBSB will be index-tracking, offering low-cost Beta-exposure as an addition to JPMAM's active offerings. The new ETFs complement the firm's existing BetaBuilders ETF line-up which consists of funds such as the JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA), the JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG), the JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corp (BBCB) and the JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corp (BBHY).

"With our BetaBuilder suite we work to pass along the scale and efficiencies of our global platform which can deliver these exposures at attractive price points," said Bryon Lake, Global Head of ETF Solutions, J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

The new fixed income BetaBuilder ETF portfolio will be managed by a team comprised of Eric Isenberg, Naveen Kumar, Qiwei Zhu, Jonathan Msika and Alvaro Quiros. Each fund is priced at 7 basis points.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (BBLB) seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index, which measures the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed rate securities with minimum term to maturity greater than twenty years. The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities included in the index.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (BBIB) seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 3-10 Year Bond Index, which measures the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed rate securities with minimum term to maturity greater than three years and less than or equal to ten years. The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities included in the underlying index.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (BBSB) seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year Bond Index , which measures the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed rate securities with minimum term to maturity greater than one year and less than or equal to three years. The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities included in the index.

The addition of BBLB, BBIB and BBSB brings J.P. Morgan Asset Management's full U.S. suite of ETFs to 51 products with more than $100 billion in assets under management, as of April 20, 2023. J.P. Morgan Asset Management ranks as a top ten ETF issuer in the U.S. with respect to AUM1.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD 2.45 trillion (as of December 31, 2022), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Investment returns and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Shares are bought and sold throughout the day on exchange at market price (not NAV) through a brokerage account, and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may only be redeemed directly from a fund by Authorized Participants, in very large creation/redemption units. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The price of equity securities may fluctuate rapidly or unpredictably due to factors affecting individual companies, as well as changes in economic or political conditions. These price movements may result in loss of your investment.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $286.1 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

J.P. Morgan ETFs are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA. More information is available at https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/gim/adv/products/etfs.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of the funds before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the funds and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus call 1-800-480-4111.

1 1 Data according to Bloomberg as of April 6, 2023.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management