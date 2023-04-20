Introducing Wood Milk for the Next Generation of Milk Drinkers

Wood Milk Founder Aubrey Plaza Debuts An Epic Wood-based 'stache Campaign

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by actress Aubrey Plaza, we're excited to introduce Wood Milk - 100% all-natural, milked wood. Here at Wood Milk, we understand that consumers are looking for great tasting, high quality products to incorporate into their lifestyles - and we are excited to bring the freshness of wood from the ground to your glass.

Hey guys! Just made the first and only milk made from wood @drinkwoodmilk. (PRNewswire)

Inspired by the idea that these days you can make milk out of anything - Aubrey looked at a tree and thought—could I drink this? And thus, Wood Milk was born. Wood Milk's fresh, new campaign is designed to inspire the next generation of milk drinkers and wood-based enthusiasts with a beverage that is made from trees but tastes nothing like milk and has none of the nutritional benefits.

Created in the Wood Milk Orchards right here in the US, Wood Milk is made from the freshest flavors of maple, cherry, mahogany and hickory - all grown in bio-diverse, eco-friendly, artisanal, free-range wood forests. Using a state of the art "Wood Milking" process, Wood Milk is created fresh from a unique blend of trunks, roots and branches - right from the ground.

"Here at Wood Milk Orchards, we're certain that our artisanal Wood Milk will be the only milk you'll want to drink for the rest of your life," says Wood Milk founder and actress Aubrey Plaza. "Why? Because I said so."

Repping a wood-based 'stache on screen, across social media and across U.S. billboards, Aubrey is excited to share how delicious and fun a wood-based lifestyle can be.

Wood Milk is launching on Thursday, April 20, 2023 - for more information, please go to DrinkWoodMilk.com, or @DrinkWoodMilk - and be sure to check out our Got Wood? merch, available for purchase.

About Wood Milk

Is Wood Milk real? No. Only real milk is real - but what is real is the 10,000 trees we are planting in partnership with One Tree Planted. This content is brought to you by Got Milk?.

*Wood Milk is NOT nutritionally equivalent to dairy milk. It has zero nutritional value.

