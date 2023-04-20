Guiding Tech Media Acquires Alphr.com and Portfolio of Technology Web Properties

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital media company, Guiding Tech Media , has announced the acquisition of Alphr.com , a consumer technology focussed website known for its informative and helpful content. The acquisition also includes a portfolio of web properties including TechJunkie.com, PlayerAssist.com and others. Guiding Tech Media has a history of acquiring successful technology brands, including GuidingTech.com, KDnuggets.com, and MachineLearningMastery.com, among others. This latest acquisition is a testament to the company's continued commitment to expanding its reach in the tech market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alphr and its portfolio of websites to the Guiding Tech Media family," said Dan Brian, CEO of Guiding Tech Media. "We believe that Alphr's reputation for quality content and its focus on the consumer technology market aligns perfectly with our mission to provide readers with the most helpful and comprehensive information in the consumer tech industry."

Evan Gower, CEO of the former parent company of Alphr.com, also commented on the acquisition: "We are proud to have built Alphr and its portfolio of websites into valuable resources for tech enthusiasts, and we are confident that Guiding Tech Media will continue to build on this success."

Nick La Maina, COO of Guiding Tech Media, added: "We see tremendous potential in the combination of our expertise in digital media with Alphr's large audience and exceptional editorial team. This acquisition marks a significant step forward for Guiding Tech Media as we forge ahead in expanding our presence in the tech industry."

Guiding Tech Media plans to leverage its experience in content development and online publishing to further enhance the reach and impact of Alphr and its associated websites.

About Alphr.com

Alphr.com is a consumer technology-focused website known for its informative and helpful content. With a team of expert writers and editors, Alphr.com provides readers with the latest how-tos and reviews on gadgets, software, and emerging technologies. The site and its associated web properties, including TechJunkie.com and PlayerAssist.com, reach over 10 million people per month.

About Guiding Tech Media

Guiding Tech Media (formerly Padre Media) is a leading digital media publisher focused on helping people with technology. With its team of hands-on tech experts and unique know-how, Guiding Tech Media tackles topics ranging from everyday smartphones to creating algorithms and makes technology easy and fun for everyday users and professionals alike. With over 20 million monthly users, the company operates a growing portfolio of premiere online brands including Alphr, Guiding Tech, AppleToolBox, Technipages, TechJunkie, PlayerAssist, KDnuggets and Machine Learning Mastery.

View original content:

SOURCE Guiding Tech Media