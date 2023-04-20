Brex CPO Karandeep Anand Named Among Top 20 Global Chief Product Officers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brex , the first fully unified global spend platform, today announced that its Chief Product Officer (CPO), Karandeep Anand, has been recognized as one of the top CPOs in the second annual Global CPO 20. The highly coveted award celebrates the most influential and innovative CPOs making critical decisions at product-driven organizations across the globe and recognizes the growing impact of the CPO now and in the future. It is presented by Products That Count in partnership with Capgemini and Mighty Capital.

"I joined Brex just over a year ago to build a new product that would truly drive innovation in the fintech industry and help mid-market companies and larger enterprises manage their global spend in one place," said Anand. "I'm incredibly proud of what we've been able to accomplish, and this recognition is a testament to the hard work of our entire team. I'm honored and humbled to be recognized among the top 20 global CPOs."

Anand has close to 20 years of experience building, growing, and scaling products and high-performing, global teams. Prior to Brex, Anand spent almost seven years at Meta leading the business products division, which serves more than 200 million businesses globally.

Anand previously spent 15 years at Microsoft working extensively in the cloud computing and platform realm. He specializes in building multi-sided marketplaces, consumer internet ecosystems, and enterprise SaaS businesses, and is an expert at monetization and growth hacking. He's passionate about incubating new products and expanding into emerging markets.

Anand was instrumental in the 2022 launch of Empower , Brex's spend management platform and the foundation for all of its future products. He is leading the development of industry-defining global capabilities at Brex, helping businesses scale and support teams worldwide, with a growing number of countries and currencies. Brex recently announced Brex travel , a premium travel management experience which builds on the momentum of the Empower platform.

"As more and more companies are pushing to be product-led, CPOs are now making business decisions," said Renée Niemi, Chief Product Officer at Products That Count. "These executives are now key players in the C-suite, and the Global CPO 20 helps us recognize them."

