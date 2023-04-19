TriNet to Host Second Annual Small Business Week Summit May 1-4

DUBLIN, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

TriNet's Small Business Week Summit will feature a curated series of discussions and interviews with thought leaders and experts who understand the unique challenges of running SMBs. Each session will incorporate topics that are top of mind, such as funding for growth, how to scale and stay agile, startup tracks, innovative ways to use the new HR tech, how the latest trends in HR could impact your business and much more. The virtual event will run during National Small Business Week, the country's weeklong celebration of the vital role that entrepreneurs and small businesses play in driving the U.S. economy forward.

TriNet is also participating in the U.S. Small Business Administration 2023 National Small Business Week (NSBW) series of events with an interview with TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield and Michael Mendenhall, TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer, who discuss their unique perspectives on key topics of interest to SMBs for the second half of 2023. Areas covered during their insightful session include access to capital, resiliency and focus, layoffs across the tech industry, recruiting, retaining and engaging talent, and more.

May 1 through May 4, 2023

Free registration and full schedule available here.

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

