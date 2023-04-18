New Study Reveals Moms are No Longer Shying Away From Gift Requests This Mother’s Day

Mother's® Cookies uncovers surprising stats on Moms' preferred gifts to inspire a memorable celebration this year

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day will be one for the books. After a new survey by Mother's® Cookies uncovered that 46% of men did not get their partner a gift for Mother's Day in the past, it comes to no surprise that moms are becoming more vocal this year about what they want for their special day. According to the survey, seven in 10 moms drop hints in conversation to let their partner know what Mother's Day gifts they want, and more than two-thirds go as far as creating wish lists to clue their partner in.

The survey, which consists of 1,000 moms and 1,000 men who are in relationships and celebrate Mother's Day, uncovered that what spouses intend on gifting their partner is different than what their partner expects. While men plan to gift (43%) jewelry, (39%) edible gifts, and (36%) clothing and accessories, moms rank (38%) a handmade gift, (37%) baked cookies from their kids or partner, and (37%) a spa day, as their top presents.

Nonetheless, for spouses looking for edible gift inspiration, the Mother's Cookies portfolio has got them covered. Partners can't go wrong with The Original Circus Animal Cookies ® which feature shortbread cookies in animal shapes like lions, rhinos, elephants, and camels – fully frosted in pink and white frosting, topped with its iconic rainbow sprinkles. Another staple is Mother's Mythical Creatures® which feature incredible shapes like mermaids, unicorns, dragons, and sea serpents – frosted in white and lavender colors, covered with silver sprinkles. Either on their own or perfect as a topping on cookies or cupcakes, Mother's is making gifting easy for families this year. After all, 44% of men have given their partner cookies for Mother's Day!

Curious on how moms would like to spend their special day? Not only enjoying an edible gift, but according to the study, nearly half of moms said they'd love for their partner to take on all household chores/admin tasks for the day, while planning the Mother's Day celebration around their loved ones. Spouses – up for the challenge this year?

Mother's The Original Circus Animal Cookies ® and Mythical Creatures® Cookies are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.89 per 9 oz pack.

For additional information, please visit MothersCookies.com and stay connected with Mother's (Instagram, Facebook) on social media.

Since 1914, Mother's has been sparking celebrations and creating moments of cookie joy. From helping families celebrate holidays to becoming an after-school snack staple to inspiring delicious dessert recipes, Mother's has been there for all the sweet moments, baking memories into every bite. Mother's Cookies portfolio includes Mother's® Original Circus Animal Cookies®, which feature a range of animal shapes like lions, rhinos, elephants, and camels, that are fully frosted pink and white vanilla shortbread cookies topped with Mother's iconic rainbow sprinkles. The portfolio also includes Mother's® Mythical Creatures® Cookies which feature frosted animal cookies in incredible shapes like mermaids, unicorns, dragons, and sea serpents, that are fully frosted lavender and white vanilla shortbread cookies covered with silver sprinkles.

Mother's Cookies is all about helping moms bring fun and imagination to every moment and letting "kids be kids." Mother's iconic pink and white frosted animal cookies encourages moms and kids to take a step back from life's daily pressures and live life playfully, or as Mother's puts it, Stop and Taste the Frosting.

