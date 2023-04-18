Members of the Band Chicago, With Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City President George Goldhoff, Present a $10,000 Contribution to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of their concert performance at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, members of the band Chicago met with Hard Rock Atlantic City President George Goldhoff for a $10,000 check presentation for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.

George Goldhoff (holding check, center) President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, and members of the group Chicago, showcase a $10,000 guitar-shaped check for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. (PRNewswire)

Chicago band members and Goldhoff came together at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City's leading entertainment venue, where Chicago performed Saturday night to a sold out crowd.

On April 27th, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey will host "Night of 300,000 Meals" to raise funds necessary to provide 300,000 meals to the nearly 70,000 South Jersey residents who are food insecure, and to support other vital programs serving South Jersey including nutrition education, diaper and feminine hygiene product distribution, resource access outreach and a College Pantry program.

Hard Rock Atlantic City has been a longtime supporter of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and President George Goldhoff says the mission of the organization is essential for the well-being of thousands of residents in the region.

"Hard Rock Atlantic City is proud to highlight the important work of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and we appreciate the support of the members of Chicago, who have taken the time to understand the importance about the needs in our community," said Goldhoff.

"Night of 300,000 Meals" brings together chefs and community members for an evening enjoying fine fare, fun spirits, and live music. Local chefs and restaurants will share a sample of a signature dish for guests to enjoy. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the Community FoodBank in Egg Harbor Township, capable of holding a maximum of 1.6 million pounds of food, and Community Assistance Pantry which serves more than 1,000 local families monthly.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

With the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk as its backdrop, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has become Atlantic City's go-to entertainment destination. The property features an award-winning gaming floor that offers 2,250 slots, 120 table games, and dedicated Sportsbook, which has been recognized in Casino Player Magazine's 2020 Best of Gaming Awards and USA Today's 10Best Casinos. Boasting more than fifteen food and beverage offerings, guests are able to enjoy fine dining at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, Kuro, Sandpiper, and Il Mulino, to casual fare at Hard Rock Cafe, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Sugar Factory and Fresh Harvest Buffet. The music-inspired resort offers guests a glimpse into the world's most valuable and largest music memorabilia collection, along with services from Rock Spa® & Salon, which offers rhythm and music inspired treatments like the Soul Survivor Massage. With more than 150,000 square feet of meeting and event space, Hard Rock Atlantic City can fit any bill from intimate board meetings to large-scale conferences. For more information including continued updates on the Safe + Sound protocols or to book your stay, please visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 255 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2022, Hard Rock Hotels was honored as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the second year in a row among Upper Upscale Hotels in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. This designation is the fourth consecutive year the iconic brand has been among top brands in this category. HRI is the first privately-owned gaming company designated U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for the second year. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employer for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

Media Contacts:

Sharon Pearce, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

(609) 449-5078

Sharon.Pearce@hrhcac.com

Gary Bitner, Bitner Group

(954) 849-9201

Gary@bitnergroup.com

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City (PRNewsfoto/Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City