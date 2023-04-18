Hoonartek Achieves Premier Tier Partner Status with Snowflake

PUNE, India and MUMBAI, India , April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoonartek, a Pune-based global data and analytics services company today announced that it has achieved Premier tier partner status from Snowflake , the Data Cloud company. As a Premier partner, Hoonartek can accelerate the digital transformation of its joint customers who can fully leverage the performance, flexibility, and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake Data Cloud. Hoonartek's experience in successfully delivering large, complex transformation projects and migrating legacy enterprises to Snowflake will provide a solution to digital analytics for modern enterprises.

Peeyoosh Pandey, Chief Executive Officer, Hoonartek said, "We are thrilled to be a Premier Partner of Snowflake as we continue to strengthen this relationship to give customers quicker, more dependable access to business-critical data engineering services. In just under six months, we have advanced our relationship with Snowflake – this is a testament to our strengthened GTM (Go to Market) teams, data engineering depth, and focus on service excellence. We are confident that Hoonartek's expertise in data management will provide immense value to companies adopting Snowflake globally."

An increasing number of businesses are using data to create innovative data products and monetisation opportunities while delivering personalised customer journeys. Data and analytics are fuelling AI-led innovation and associated business growth.

"As customers continue to explore data analytics and AI-based innovation in the cloud, we're excited to elevate Hoonartek to our Premier tier in the Snowflake Partner Network. The company's leadership team is focused on driving Hoonartek toward the vision of becoming a trusted name in data and analytics, and we look forward to working together to enable our customers to derive value from the Snowflake Data Cloud," said Dhiraj Narang, Director for Partnerships and Alliances, Snowflake India.

Hoonartek's experience in complex data integration, data products, and advanced analytics along with Snowflake's Data Cloud capabilities, gives data science teams and their analytics power users a platform for creating a thorough understanding of their consumer lifecycle.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake's flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake's self-service partner resources, please click here .

About Hoonartek

Hoonartek is the world's leading data solutions company. Founded in 2010, we've helped more than 200 enterprises successfully leverage data and insights to drive transformation, create innovative business models, and generate new monetisation avenues. Hoonartek's three offerings – data products and monetisation, digital banking and lending, and digital engineering – make Hoonartek a partner of choice for businesses in BFSI, Teleco, ISVs, Healthcare and Manufacturing. With headquarters in Pune, India, we are present in the US, UK and Europe. We proudly serve Korn Ferry, ASI, L&T, Experian, NSE, IDFC, and Airtel to name a few. To learn more, visit www.hoonartek.com.

