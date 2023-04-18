HIGHGATE APPOINTS ELIZABETH REDMOND TO CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highgate, a leading hotel management, investment and development company, announced today the appointment of Elizabeth Redmond to Chief Accounting Officer. In her new role, Elizabeth will be responsible for leading Highgate's global accounting operations and driving innovation across Highgate's accounting and reporting practices. Elizabeth succeeds Joseph Klam, who will assume the new role of Chief Administrative Officer of Financial Systems and Reporting.

"Throughout her career, Elizabeth has demonstrated a passion for driving new, dynamic ways of managing complex accounting and financial systems in the hospitality industry," said Ned Martin, Chief Financial Officer at Highgate. "Her approach is very much in line with Highgate's strategic vision, and she will be a powerful asset as we continue to evolve."

"I am thrilled to lead a team of dedicated professionals at Highgate, an organization that is well-respected throughout the industry for its operational capabilities, growth trajectory, track record of innovation, and for its ability to attract best-in-class talent," said Redmond.

Prior to joining Highgate, Redmond served as Chief Accounting Officer of Choice Hotels International, Inc., a global hospitality company with a portfolio representing over 7,000 franchised, managed and owned hotels, where she led enterprise-wide process reengineering efforts, implemented complex accounting standards and improved internal control structures and procedures to accommodate the company's growth and evolving financial structure. Redmond began working at Choice Hotels in 2007 as Director of Compliance and was later promoted to Senior Director, Accounting & Compliance and Vice President, Financial Reporting & Accounting.

About Highgate

Highgate is a leading global real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Waikiki, London and Lisbon. www.highgate.com .

