GEP NAMED A LEADER IN PROCUREMENT AND BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION SERVICES BY LEADING ANALYST FOR THIRD YEAR IN A ROW

GEP NAMED A LEADER IN PROCUREMENT AND BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION SERVICES BY LEADING ANALYST FOR THIRD YEAR IN A ROW

ISG cites GEP's ability to address complex categories in direct and indirect sourcing and spend management, and continued success in large engagements

GEP also recognized as leader in recently announced ISG study for procurement software and services

Cements GEP as the ideal global partner for transforming procurement, supply chain and business operations

CLARK, N.J., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain software to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ – Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Transformation Services 2023, for the third year in a row. GEP is named a Leader in all four categories:

GEP NAMED A LEADER IN PROCUREMENT AND BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION SERVICES BY LEADING ANALYST FOR THIRD YEAR IN A ROW (PRNewswire)

BPO Services ― for 'Large Accounts' and Midmarket'

Transformation Consulting Services ― 'Large Accounts' and 'Midmarket'

GEP's chief marketing officer, Al Girardi, explained, "At a time when business is transforming procurement to mitigate inflation and global uncertainty, GEP's ability to integrate consulting, managed services and software makes us the ideal strategic partner for companies' driving competitive advantage, resilience, cost savings and shareholder value. GEP is the only firm globally that provides end-to-end procurement and supply chain strategy, managed services and technology solutions under one umbrella, providing one-handshake solution for clients."

GEP is positioned as a 'Leader' in this study and in the recently released ISG Provider Lens 2023™ – Procurement Software Platforms and Solution 2023, stating "GEP is almost completely self-contained, providing all the software platforms, tools and services required to optimize procurement operations for customers."

According to the ISG Provider Lens lead analyst, Bruce Guptill, "GEP's leadership in this quadrant builds on its ability to address complex categories in direct and indirect sourcing and spend management, their continued success in large engagements and expertise integrated with an industry-leading platform suite."

Download a complimentary copy of these reports, which evaluate providers of transformation services, and the software platforms and tools enterprises use to transform procurement:

ISG Provider Lens™ – Procurement BPO and Transformation Services 2022 Global cites GEP strengths as:

Proprietary platform and software modules : GEP's procurement BPO and transformation services build around its : GEP's procurement BPO and transformation services build around its GEP SMART procurement platform and associated GEP NEXXE supply chain management, GEP CLICK cloud integration platform and GEP MINERVA , a cognitive, AI-enabled data management and decision support platform.

Autonomous and cognitive sourcing : Integration with its GEP MINERVA cognitive platform, including AI-enhanced master data management, helps GEP deliver more efficient direct and indirect spend management.

Improving direct sourcing and spend management : GEP has spent considerable time and money improving direct sourcing management in its GEP SMART platform, helping clients not only unify spend management but also mitigate supply chain-driven business disruptions.

Touchless procure-to-pay operations: GEP focuses on more streamlined integration of UI/UX, applications and data within and across procurement (and supply chain) operations to enable optimal automation and reduce human interaction with processes.

ISG Provider Lens™ – Procurement Platforms 2022 cites GEP SOFTWARE strengths as:

Software-plus-services leadership : The company's software platforms and associated tools are complemented by its own procurement and supply chain consulting, transformation, implementation and managed services.

Direct and indirect sourcing : GEP has outpaced most in advancing capabilities in direct materials category management, sourcing and procurement, a strong advantage for clients seeking to optimize direct sourcing to prevent supply chain disturbances and to minimize disruption.

Multi-platform, unified, AI-driven procurement and supply chain platform: GEP SMART ™ (procurement), GEP NEXXE ™ (supply chain), and SPECTRUM solutions enable management, automation, analytics and unified UX and data from procurement source-to-procure (S2P) through supply chain management (SCM). The GEP MINERVA ™ proprietary AI and ML engine enables cross-solution, cross-organization data analytics and decision support. GEP CLICK ™ acts as a cloud-based, low-code/no-code integration layer with third-party data, applications and service providers.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens™ research, please visit this webpage. ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm with more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About GEP

GEP® delivers transformative supply chain solutions that help global enterprises become more agile and resilient, operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability and increase shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain expertise, smart, passionate people — this is how GEP SOFTWARE™, GEP STRATEGY™ and GEP MANAGED SERVICES™ together deliver supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness. Our customers are the world's best companies, including hundreds of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 industry leaders who rely on GEP to meet ambitious strategic, financial and operational goals.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, ISG, and Spend Matters. GEP is also regularly ranked a top supply chain consulting and strategy firm, and a leading managed services provider by ALM, Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG and HFS, among others.

Headquartered in Clark, New Jersey, GEP has offices and operations centers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.gep.com.

GEP Media Contact

Derek Creevey

Director

Phone: +1 732-382-6565

Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

GEP Logo (PRNewsfoto/GEP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GEP