Deutsche Bank to be honored as winner of Customer Innovator Award at 2023 SmarshCONNECT Conference

Deutsche Bank named winner of the 2023 Smarsh Customer Innovator Award, celebrating industry excellence and honoring the most forward-thinking customers

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications compliance and intelligence, today announced Deutsche Bank as a winner of the 2023 Smarsh Customer Innovator Award to be presented at SmarshCONNECT 2023. Deutsche Bank has worked with Smarsh to enhance industry-leading communications surveillance and archival solutions, and were selected for their creativity and use of technology for compliance innovation.

"Congratulations to Deutsche Bank for earning this well-deserved honor," said Kim Crawford Goodman , Chief Executive Officer of Smarsh. "Their compliance teams are visionaries in the space, and incredible partners of Smarsh in driving the innovation required to meet the evolving challenges of digital communications compliance at enterprise scale. Our customers are doing important work on behalf of their clients, and partnering with Smarsh to move technology solutions forward. We are thrilled to celebrate their efforts."

While working to enhance its communications surveillance program and decommission a legacy platform, Deutsche Bank and Smarsh fine-tuned a compliance policy management console to enable real-time response to business, regulatory or audit demands. By leveraging AI-driven capabilities from Smarsh, Deutsche Bank's users test, adjust and administer policies in real-time without disrupting audit tracking or live risk coverage – all without technical involvement or resources required.

"We are honored to be recognized by Smarsh as an innovator in the Electronic Communications Surveillance space," said Jeffrey Loeb , Managing Director and Global Head of Communications Surveillance and Sanjay-Kumar Tripathi , Managing Director and Global Head of Communications Surveillance Technology, at Deutsche Bank. "Smarsh is a strategic partner that has provided effective technology and guidance to develop a global communications surveillance solution that enables faster, more effective surveillance to stay ahead of regulatory risk."

New York on April 19, 2023 . Presentation of the Smarsh Customer Innovator Awards follows an annual competitive nomination process and assessment. Deutsche Bank will be recognized tomorrow at SmarshCONNECT inon

The 2024 Smarsh Innovator Awards kick off in November with a call for nominations. Nominations can be made by Smarsh staff, partners or customers directly. A panel of judges will review the nominations in February, with nominee preparations beginning in March. The Customer Innovator Award will be announced at SmarshCONNECT 2024.

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in more than 100 digital communications channels. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

