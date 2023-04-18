Chiesi Global Rare Diseases Announces U.S. Networkwide Sponsorship of BioInnovation Labs

Sponsorship leverages BioLabs' coworking lab and office facilities to empower science and innovation in rare diseases, pulmonary diseases and specialty care.

BOSTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of the Chiesi Group established to deliver innovative therapies and solutions for people affected by rare diseases, today announced a U.S. Networkwide Sponsorship of BioInnovation Labs (BioLabs), the leading developer and operator of life science coworking spaces with 12 active facilities and a growing network in the U.S. and internationally.

(PRNewsfoto/Chiesi Global Rare Diseases) (PRNewswire)

Chiesi recently created a Strategic Innovation Unit to scout and evaluate innovative therapeutic modalities emerging from academic and research institutes, as well as from start-up and early-stage biotech organizations, that may provide long-term solutions for patients with rare diseases.

"As a family business, and as a certified Benefit Corporation, we have a long history of commitment to the rare disease community and will continue to reinvest in scientific research and innovation," said Giacomo Chiesi, head of Chiesi Global Rare Diseases. "With our global rare diseases division headquartered in the research hub of Boston, we are in an ideal location to serve as a preferred partner for early-stage companies in this region and beyond, particularly to those that are investigating new modalities. We are glad to establish this important sponsorship of BioLabs, with locations not only in the Boston area, but many other growing ecosystems, as we aim to identify and advance the development of new medicines."

U.S. Networkwide Sponsorship of BioLabs will allow Chiesi to have access to sponsored sites across the country. This gives Chiesi the opportunity to host office hours, workshops, and other onsite events for companies residing in their spaces, and to broadly engage with innovators in the life sciences sector. Chiesi will also be able to award two Golden Tickets per year, which are vouchers representing coworking lab and office use privileges for BioLabs locations that can be transferred to already residing startups or to startups that relocate to BioLabs sites.

"Our mission is to foster innovation and empower entrepreneurship by providing early-stage companies access to a powerful network of partners and mentors, and best-in-class lab space and essential lab services," said Veena Krishnappa, Senior Director of Pharma Partnerships + Business Insights for BioLabs. "Our residents' success relies on the support of global organizations like Chiesi, with their commitment to the principles of science and entrepreneurship, and their focus on nurturing a robust pipeline of groundbreaking scientific research. We look forward to making a significant impact together by supporting innovation in the sector."

About BioLabs

BioLabs is the definitive growth partner for science-based entrepreneurs, empowering companies to accelerate their science, grow their business, and have a lasting impact on the world. The BioLabs difference is in their sector-defining ecosystem: delivering best-in-class lab space, essential business services, a powerful network of innovators and guides who offer "been-there" insight, and site teams with unparalleled experience guiding founders through the operational complexities of growing a biotech company. BioLabs centers are in key innovation hubs across North America with additional sites in Paris and Saclay, France, Heidelberg, Germany and Kawasaki, Japan. Follow BioLabs on Twitter (@BioLabs) and on LinkedIn.

About Chiesi Global Rare Diseases

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases is a business unit of the Chiesi Group established to deliver innovative therapies and solutions for people affected by rare diseases. As a family business, Chiesi Group strives to create a world where it is common to have a therapy for all diseases and acts as a force for good, for society and the planet. The goal of the Global Rare Diseases unit is to ensure equal access so as many people as possible can experience their most fulfilling life. The unit collaborates with the rare disease community around the globe to bring voice to underserved people in the health care system. For more information visit www.chiesirarediseases.com.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company's mission is to improve people's quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi's commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, we're part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The company aims at becoming net-zero by 2035.

With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), operates in 30 countries, and counts more than 6,000 employees. The Group's research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit www.chiesi.com

Media Contact

Adam Daley

Berry & Company Public Relations

1-212-253-8881

adaley@berrypr.com

PP-G-1156 V1.0

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chiesi Global Rare Diseases