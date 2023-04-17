Thailand's flag carrier Thai Airways expands distribution agreement with Sabre as it focuses on recovery opportunities

Thai Airways has signed a long-term distribution renewal with Sabre as well as adding the technology provider's data consultancy services

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a renewed distribution agreement with Thai Airways. The flag carrier will also be using Sabre's robust data combined with its consultancy services to help it accelerate recovery.

The Global Distribution System (GDS) renewal ensures that Sabre-connected travel agencies will continue to have access to Thai Airway's content globally, while enabling the airline to retain its reach across Sabre's valuable network of global travel buyers and intermediaries. Meanwhile, Thai Airways will also be taking advantage of Sabre's extensive global booking data to help it identify recovery and growth opportunities.

"As we continue to ramp up operations and resume international flights, it is essential to us that we are able to continue to distribute our fares, offers and itinerary to travel agents, and their customers, across the world," said Mr. Korakot Chatasinga, Chief Commercial Officer, Thai Airways. "We're thrilled to have renewed our distribution deal with Sabre at the same time as being able to harness the power of Sabre's robust booking data and industry expertise."

Primarily operating from Suvarnabhumi Airport as well as its secondary hub in Phuket, Thai Airways typically serves around 40 international destinations, and is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world's largest global airline alliance. It has so far resumed a significant proportion of its pre-pandemic international flights and is forging ahead with further recovery and growth plans. With Thailand surpassing its tourist number targets last year, and expecting further recovery, particularly from the Chinese travel market, Thai Airways is poised to play an important role in future industry growth.

"We're delighted that Sabre will continue to be a key part of Thai Airways' journey as the carrier, and the country, continue to experience strong travel demand," said Rakesh Narayanan, Vice President, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions Airline Sales. "Our booking data includes detailed insights on itinerary, origin, connection, passenger type, length of stay and other booking patterns. However, it's important not just to have access to such data, but to be able to interpret and make the best use of it to support an airline's business strategy and growth. Sabre will be providing consulting services to help identify areas of potential opportunity for Thai Airways to increase efficiencies and enhance future revenue."

About Thai Airways

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) is a public company registered in The Securities Exchange of Thailand since 1991 with the Ministry of Finance as a dominant shareholder of more than 50%. THAI operates an airline business that transports passengers, goods, parcels, and post through air transportation via Thai's major cities to primary cities around the world. From schedule flights to charter flights and through its alliances, THAI operates through Suvarnabhumi Airport as its main hub for all flight routes. As Thailand's national airline, it aims to be "The First Choice Carrier with touches of THAI," representing its focus on building shared value while concentrating on customer satisfaction.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

