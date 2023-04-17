Medline Teams Up with Martha Stewart to Introduce New Line of 'Attractive' Safety and Mobility Aids

Products Bring a Fresh, Visually Appealing Approach to Category

CHICAGO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline Industries has teamed up with Martha Stewart to introduce a new line of design-inspired bed, bath and around-the-home safety and mobility products, helping those who use them feel and look their best. The Martha Stewart Custom Collection features prints and patterns in sophisticated colors, and finishes making these products fashion conscious.

Medline Industries has teamed up with Martha Stewart to introduce a new line of design-inspired bed, bath and around-the-home safety and mobility products. The Martha Stewart Custom Collection features prints and patterns in sophisticated colors, and finishes making these products fashion conscious. (PRNewswire)

Medline and Martha Stewart are introducing a new line of design-inspired bed, bath and home safety and mobility products

The new line of functional, practical, and affordable safety and mobility tools helps people in their recovery or aging efforts allowing them to do things better. In keeping with the goals and spirit of the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, Medline's partnership with Martha continues her effort to help seniors age healthfully with the best care possible.

Designed exclusively for Medline, the new Martha Stewart offerings include:

Gingham Offset Walking Cane - A bright, stylish gingham pattern adorns this solid aluminum walking cane for modern mobility at its best. The chic cane includes strong, sturdy support with a rubber tip on the bottom for slip-resistant balance. It also has a height-adjustment feature with locking collar, comfortable foam hand grip, and wrist strap to make walking a safe and fashionable experience all along the way.

Momentum Rollator - This brightly designed rolling walker combines Martha's chic, sporty checked pattern with Medline's renowned functional features to create ease of use, safety, and style whenever it is used. Its smooth rolling, all-terrain wheels make it easier to get around, while push-down locking brakes are ready for a rest stop at any time. Built-in under seat storage with a tray conveniently holds personal items and small medical equipment. It easily folds open and closed for travel and storage and has adjustable easy-grip handles for a custom fit and fashionable function.

"We are excited to enter into this unique partnership that brings together Medline – healthcare's #1 choice in mobility and bath safety aids – with the exceptional design of Martha Stewart," says Medline Senior Marketing Manager Dawn Freitag. "Her signature style has always set the standard for better, more enjoyable living, and this line of mobility and bath safety products is no exception. We believe these fashionable, modern, designs along with our top-rated Medline quality, and value pricing, will help our customers live their happiest, healthiest life with exceptional safety, security, and style."

Additional products include (for the bathroom) a Euro-style shower chair, Chrome Grab Bar and Premium Bathmat. Bedroom products include a Foam Wedge Cushion; Adjustable Bed Assist Bar; Height-Adjustable Overbed Table; and Washable Under Pad. Around-the-Home products include Foam Lumber and Foam Coccyx Cushions in addition to the Offset Canes and Adjustable Rolling Walker. The new Martha Stewart product line is designed to bring added enjoyment and safety with every use. Available at Amazon and Walmart.com.

Contact: Rob Eiseman

robjeiseman@gmail.com

312.493.4347

Medline-Martha Lock-up (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medline Industries, Inc.