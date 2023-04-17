Bodybuilding.com™, Leader in Sports Nutrition and Fitness, Announces 'New Era' with Sports Performance Supplement Line

NEW YORK,/PRNewswire/ -- Bodybuilding.com ™, the original online sports nutrition ecommerce brand, is proud to announce their new performance supplement line, Elite.

Welcome to Elite, by Bodybuilding.com (PRNewswire)

The creation of Elite serves as an extension of the brand's private label offering, including the original Signature Series , which was reformulated, rebranded, and relaunched in 2018. While Signature continues to fuel the fitness industry with high quality ingredients at an affordable price, Elite ups the ante with its Informed Sport Certification, allowing athletes everywhere to consume products that have been third-party tested.

"When our customers asked for elevated performance products, Bodybuilding.com listened," said April Schatschneider, Executive Vice President, Bodybuilding.com. "We are thrilled to deliver our consumers a new, advanced option with Elite. Each product in the line has effective formulas, proven ingredients, and is Informed Choice Sport certified."

Bodybuilding.com debuts the line with Elite Ultimate Pre-Workout Stim-Free , formulated with two scientifically researched and trademarked ingredients while offering a caffeine-free alternative for a pre-movement mix. The product is designed to prepare the body and mind for training without stimulants, making it easily stackable with other supplements. It also combines Citrulline and Beta-Alanine to support blood flow and endurance, allowing athletes participating in all modalities to consume before training.

Elite Ultimate Pre-Workout Stim-Free features a fan favorite flavor, Rocket Pop, and is available for $39.99 for 24 servings.

The new line pairs with Bodybuilding.com's "New Era" campaign, a stake in the ground announcing their transition from predominantly serving the bodybuilding community to a fitness lifestyle brand. This year also marks their 24th year in business. Bodybuilding.com™ continues to serve the fitness community with top tier products and content to help millions reach their health and wellness goals.

The brand has also debuted its new tagline; Build your body. Build your mind. Build your life, a nod to the mind body connection equating to an emphasis on longevity.

"Bodybuilding.com isn't just for bodybuilders," said Danielle Bitts, Vice President of Brand & Creative. Our mission is to provide our audience with accredited resources to help them build their body for whatever goal they set their sights on. From programs and articles , to supplements and gear, every part of your routine starts here and we couldn't be prouder to be entering our 24th year."

The legacy brand provides year round access to new and timely article content, access to thousands of workouts in their training app, BodyFit ®, and engages with 13.2 million plus users across social media daily.

Bodybuilding.com will continue to evolve efforts to help people everywhere live a healthier, longer life through movement, nutrition, and supplementation education.

About Bodybuilding.com

Bodybuilding.com is the leading and longest-running digital destination for elite fitness, enabling millions upon millions to build their ideal bodies. As the first fitness platform combining content, community, and commerce, Bodybuilding.com is dedicated to enabling fitness as a life journey. Bodybuilding.com has incubated and cultivated industry-defining brands with products and programming that helped shape today's industry. Bodybuilding.com offers Signature Series and top brand supplements, performance activewear and gear, BodyFit® Membership, fitness apps, an extensive exercise database with detailed instructions and video, a supportive global community, and award-winning customer service. 12 times Bizrate Circle of Excellence for Customer Service and 2019 Digiday Publishing Award for Best Paid Subscription/Membership Product. Download the BodyFit® app today.

Bodybuilding.com Signature Brand (PRNewsfoto/Bodybuilding.com) (PRNewswire)

