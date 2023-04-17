Balance Point Named 2023 SBIC of the Year - Established Manager

WESTPORT, Conn., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), a leading provider of capital to lower middle market companies, is pleased to announce it has been named the 2023 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year – Established Manager.

The SBIC of the Year award is administered by the Small Business Administration's Office of Investment and Innovation in recognition of Balance Point's exceptional dedication, successful track record and unwavering support for expanding capital access to small businesses across the US, especially in underserved and often under-capitalized markets.

With $1.7B in total assets under management, Balance Point's platform includes portfolio companies across a variety of industries, including business services, consumer, food and beverage, healthcare, media and information services, and tech-enabled services that are:

44% smaller enterprises

33% led by women, minority, or veteran CEOs, CFOs or COOs

And have created/sustained 15,144 jobs

"We're grateful to have been a part of the SBIC Program for over 15 years and for the important role the program plays in supporting the small business community. It has been rewarding to partner with small business leaders throughout the US and to serve the communities in which they operate," says Seth Alvord, Founder and Managing Partner of Balance Point Capital.

"We appreciate the support we've received from the SBA and our investors over the last 15 years. The SBIC program is a cornerstone of our business and will continue to play an important role for Balance Point as we continue to scale our business." added Justin Kaplan, Balance Point Partner.

Balance Point, along with other national winners and finalists, will be recognized on Sunday, April 30, and Monday, May 1, during the National Small Business Week awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Balance Point Capital, along with other Connecticut Small Business Week awardees, will be highlighted at a Small Business Resource Expo and award ceremony, co-sponsored by Connecticut Business and Industry on Thursday, May 4 at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, CT.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.­

