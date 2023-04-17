Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Obtain Significantly Expanded Coverage for Medicare Beneficiaries

The Medicare program has expanded access to continuous glucose monitoring systems like the FreeStyle Libre 2 system and the FreeStyle Libre 14 day system for insulin-using 1 Medicare beneficiaries with diabetes, removing the prior requirement of multiple daily insulin injections

Medicare beneficiaries with diabetes and a history of problematic hypoglycemia 2 may also be eligible to have their FreeStyle Libre 2 system or FreeStyle Libre 14 day system covered for reimbursement

Abbott is working to get the latest-generation FreeStyle Libre 3 system added to Medicare's list of covered systems as soon as possible3

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More Medicare beneficiaries than ever before who are living with diabetes and use insulin1 will now be eligible for reimbursement when using Abbott's (NYSE: ABT) FreeStyle Libre® portfolio3,4 – the most prescribed and affordable continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM) in the United States. 5,6

"FreeStyle Libre technology was designed from the start to be affordable and accessible," said Jared Watkin, senior vice president for Abbott's diabetes care business. "We've been focused on highlighting the tremendous benefits of continuous glucose monitoring to help people living with diabetes manage their care easily and pain-free. Increasing access is a monumental step by Medicare to allow more people to have access to FreeStyle Libre so they can spend less time worrying and more time living healthier, better lives."

The prevalence of American adults living with diabetes continues to grow. Almost 11 million adults over the age of 65 are living with diabetes in the United States.7 There could be more than two million Medicare beneficiaries living with diabetes that use insulin who will now be eligible to use FreeStyle Libre CGMs to manage their condition.3,4,8

"Providing access to CGMs, like the FreeStyle Libre systems, for Medicare insulin users is a powerful affirmation that access to the best available, patient-centered technologies can optimize the clinical impact and safety of life-saving, longstanding therapies like insulin," said James Gavin III, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and chief medical officer of Healing Our Village, Inc., a firm specializing in helping economically challenged, ethnically diverse and medically underserved people feel empowered to take control of their diabetes.

The expansion also allows Medicare beneficiaries with problematic hypoglycemia2 – where a person's blood glucose is lower than normal and can lead to dizziness or becoming unconscious – to qualify for coverage of a FreeStyle CGM to manage their diabetes. 3,4

"We applaud Medicare's decision allowing for all insulin-dependent people as well as others who have a history of problematic hypoglycemia to have access to a continuous glucose monitor, a potentially life-saving tool for diabetes management," said Chuck Henderson, chief executive officer, American Diabetes Association.

The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just cleared a reader for the FreeStyle Libre 3 system. With the FDA's clearance of a standalone reader, Abbott is working to get the FreeStyle Libre 3 system added to Medicare's list of covered systems as soon as possible.3

The FreeStyle Libre systems are prescribed by more doctors for their Medicare patients than any other CGM.8,9 Visit FreeStyle.Abbott to learn more about Abbott's Medicare coverage.

Important Safety Information

FreeStyle Libre 14 day system: Failure to use FreeStyle Libre 14 day system as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us for safety info.

FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 systems: Failure to use FreeStyle Libre 2 or FreeStyle Libre 3 systems as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If glucose alarms and readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us for safety info.

