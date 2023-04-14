Explore Innovative Power Source Management Solutions with ASCO Power at Hannover Messe

ASCO Power Technologies is offering an immersive experience of its industry-leading power source management solutions. Visitors can learn more about critical power and connect with ASCO Power experts.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power availability enables facilities and organizations to mitigate interruptions, provide service, and maintain operations. With the rise of outages and demand for sustainability, critical power solutions can help facilities meet objectives.

(PRNewsfoto/ASCO Power Technologies) (PRNewswire)

ASCO Power Technologies is demonstrating its current line of source management products, along with new releases such as the Schneider Electric TransferPacT at the Hannover Messe 2023, Hall 11, C46, April 17–21, 2023. The booth will also feature the ASCO Power Digital Hub to provide digital visualization tools and educational materials on how facilities can leverage critical power solutions to overcome challenges.

"The ASCO Power demonstration will be digital- and virtual reality-based to provide a deeper dive into the products and system integration. Experts will be at the booth for any technical and general comments and questions," said EMEA Commercial Director Nicholas Mejias.

Visitors can gain a better understanding of the following:

Power challenges impacting facilities and how to solve them

The value of industry-leading solutions in driving power availability across industries

The breadth of ASCO Power product lines and technical documents

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. As part of Schneider Electric, ASCO Power offers industry-leading power source and load management solutions that maximize resilience and sustainability to solve emerging power challenges.

The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations.

To learn more about any of ASCO's critical power products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com , or visit www.ascopower.com. For the latest news and updates, sign up for the newsletter and follow ASCO Power on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

