VTG Awarded Prime Position on $4B Navy PEO C4I CANES Full Production Contract

CHANTILLY, Va., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VTG, an industry-leading provider of force modernization and digital transformation solutions, announced today that it has won a prime position on a multiple-award Department of the Navy contract for the production of the Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES) information warfare platform. CANES is the Navy's program of record to consolidate surface ship and submarine C4ISR networks and infrastructure. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract was awarded by PEO C4I and the Tactical Networks Program Office (PMW 160). It has a potential value of $4.1 billion over a ten-year period of performance.

John Hassoun, VTG President & CEO (PRNewswire)

VTG won a prime position on a multiple-award Navy contract for the production of the CANES information warfare platform.

"The deployment of CANES across the Fleet is critical to achieving distributed warfighting and decision superiority," said John Hassoun, VTG president and CEO. "VTG has installed and integrated CANES aboard numerous warships and submarines since the program's inception. We're proud that the Navy is now asking VTG to also produce CANES, an important recognition of our robust and growing C4ISR modernization capabilities."

CANES provides a secure tactical afloat network for Naval and Joint Operations. It leverages a common computing environment and mature cross-domain technologies, reducing network infrastructure footprint and costs, and increasing reliability, security, interoperability, and application hosting. PEO C4I will use the CANES Full Deployment Contract to procure build-to-print CANES production units, kits, modules, components, software, spares, and development items.

VTG provides comprehensive modernization services to the Navy. From design, development, and prototyping of emerging technologies to production, installation, integration, and sustainment of combat, weapon, and C4ISR systems, the Company performs full lifecycle engineering across an expansive portfolio of prime contracts with the Navy system commands.

About VTG

VTG delivers force modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network, and digital requirements. Whether at sea, in the air, on land, or in cyberspace, VTG delivers Tomorrow's Transformation Today. For more information, visit us at www.VTGdefense.com.

VTG Full Color Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VTG