UGREEN launches innovative EV-Rated LiFePo4 PowerRoam series on the German power station market

BERLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned company UGREEN, supplying its customers with consumer electronics since 2012, is also expanding its product portfolio for German consumers and launching a new Power Station series named "PowerRoam". Featuring the latest LiFePO4 EV-rated batteries enables users to charge devices sustainably and cost-effectively from solar power while moving or at home. Great importance is also attached to the safety factor with an integrated maintenance system. With the market launch in Germany, the company offers consumers an innovative new technology with many advantages - a further step towards an environmentally friendly energy supply. The devices will be presented on 22 April in Berlin at the Mercedes Platz with live music, catering, and free drinks.

LiFePO4 Battery, 1.5H Fast Charge, 2x 1200W AC Output, Solar Generator for Outdoor Camping/Home Backup/RV. (PRNewswire)

UGREEN is launching a new high-performance LiFePO4 EV-rated power supply for private households as a new supplier. With an output power of up to 2500W (in U-Turbo mode) generated by compact and lightweight stations, users power their devices on the go with solar energy. "The PowerRoam is an environmentally friendly and durable solution suitable for outdoor adventures and travel," says UGREEN's Vice President Evan Li. The new products provide proper support and ensure the safety of users. The series is equipped with various features that offer many benefits. These include an LCD, a USB-C port with PD support, an integrated battery, and a DC fast charging port. This sustainable power solution allows end devices to be quickly and safely charged on the go. EV-Rated LiFePO4 battery revolutionizes the market.

The new stationary power plants are efficient, cost-effective, and provide a stable and reliable energy source. LiFePO4 batteries are safer, lighter, and more potent than lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries available for the power plant market. "They are also more durable and can last more than ten years before they need to be replaced," says Li. The company also offers an integrated maintenance system for the LiFePO4 batteries to extend their life. The system monitors the batteries based on records and suggests when maintenance is required. "This integration makes it possible to offer users a high-performance, long-lasting, and therefore sustainable energy source that meets the market's needs," says UGREEN's Vice President. A range of accessories is also offered for the PowerRoam to enhance further the convenience and performance of the portable power plants. These include an intelligent charger, an energy-efficient cooling system, a temperature sensor, and more. "These accessories are specifically designed for the LiFePO4 battery to provide a stable and reliable power source," says Li. With the introduction of the PowerRoam Station, the company is opening a new chapter in stationary power generation.

Affordable energy supply for on-the-road and at home

The charging stations are equipped with many useful functions. They can charge mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other electrical devices fitted with a 12-volt connection. In addition, the stations are equipped with several safety features that ensure safe and efficient charging. For example, a unique charge controller protects the batteries from overheating and overcharging. The devices are to be offered at an affordable price for consumers. "In times of energy crisis and global warming, we are thus relieving the burden on our customers to a certain extent through sustainable self-sufficiency," says Li. This way, even those who don't want to spend less money can get a robust and reliable power supply. "It is an environmentally friendly way to simplify daily life and increase productivity," adds Li.

Launch in Berlin at the Mercedes Platz

The youngest supplier on the German market for LiFePO4 charging stations is launching a new, promising product. The design of the devices is user-friendly, compact, light, and portable. This means they meet the requirements of modern life. The live event in Berlin on 22.04.2023 allows interested parties to test and get to know the products directly. The small, portable power plants will be shown in action in a tent, in a van, and connected to various devices. Food and drink will be provided. Registrations are possible here: https://de.ugreen.com/pages/powerroam-series?SkipCozyRedirect=yes

Price and availability:

The Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 has a recommended retail price of €1199.99 on Amazon and Ugreen's official store. Ugreen is offering a special price of €999.99 during the entire month of April.

About PowerRoam Series:

The PowerRoam Series Power Station was jointly developed with leading electric vehicle manufacturer BYD. With corresponding solar panels, the PowerRoam is making its way into the market for sustainable, portable energy supply for private owners and households.

About UGREEN:

Established in 2012, Ugreen specializes in providing distinguished accessories and digital solutions for global consumers. Ugreen has steadily grown into a trustworthy brand with over 40 million users worldwide, providing products ranging from charging devices, phone and computer accessories, to home and automobile accessories.

PR Contacts:

pr@ugreen.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ugreen Limited