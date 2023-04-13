Sony Electronics Focuses on Imaging, Networked Live, Creators' Cloud, and Virtual Production Solutions at NAB Show 2023

Visit Booth #C8101 to See Sony's Versatile Ecosystem and Learn About the Latest Products and Workflows for Hybrid, On-Prem, Cloud, Live, and Cinematic Productions

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During NAB Show 2023, April 16-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (#C8101), Sony Electronics is showcasing beneficial products, solutions and workflows for broadcast, live event, newsgathering and cinematic content creators at every level. With a focus on trending topics in imaging, cloud, networked capabilities, as well as virtual production, Sony will present its comprehensive end-to-end ecosystem, provide demos and offer hands-on time with the latest technologies.

"NAB Show continues to be a testament to the power and ingenuity of our industry and as the event celebrates 100 years, it's truly amazing to reflect on how much has changed during that time," said Theresa Alesso, President, Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics. "The event is a springboard for revolutionary innovations and serves as a catalyst for connections – in every sense of the word. Building on that notion, our theme at this year's show is Creativity Connected. You'll experience the multi-faceted connections Sony is unlocking through focusing on trends and forging through our people and technologies."

Networked Live – Remote and Distributed Production

Sony's expansive Networked Live ecosystem of solutions, products, services and partners combines hybrid on-premises, and cloud processing and operations with network connectivity to transform live production. Key capabilities include network and resource orchestration, hybrid processing and operations and media processing and transport.

Network and Resource Orchestration :

HDC-5500V / HDC-3500V : 4K 2/3" 3CMOS Global Shutter System Camera with Variable Neutral Density (ND) Filter (NEW)

The 1 can be upgraded to support High Frame Rate (HFR) at up to 4x 4K and 8x HD. With an exchangeable side panel for third party integration, numerous HDR settings (Live, Mild and Natural), Live Tone control, efficient Live HDR/SDR workflows and a lens compensation function, the camera can be purchased to include the features users require now while providing sustainable options to grow into the future. HDC-5500, HDC-3500 and HDC-P50 customers can upgrade their existing cameras to enable these new capabilities 2 . The variable ND filter system camera models are planned to be available this fall. (NEW)The HDC-5500V and HDC-3500V cameras come with a native variable ND filter, as well as a slide mechanism to enable use with Sony's new viewfinders (HDVF-EL760/EL740). When used in conjunction with the HDCU-5000 camera control unit, the new HDC-5500V and HDC-3500Vcan be upgraded to support High Frame Rate (HFR) at up to 4xand 8x HD. With an exchangeable side panel for third party integration, numerous HDR settings (Live, Mild and Natural), Live Tone control, efficient Live HDR/SDR workflows and a lens compensation function, the camera can be purchased to include the features users require now while providing sustainable options to grow into the future. HDC-5500, HDC-3500 and HDC-P50 customers can upgrade their existing cameras to enable these new capabilities. The variable ND filter system camera models are planned to be available this fall.

CNA-2: Camera Control Network Adaptor (NEW)

The scalable (NEW)The scalable CNA-2 , expected to be available in the fall, can be used at locations to extend Sony's camera systems and enable remote and distributed live production, as well as camera monitoring and configuring. With a secure web API, users can take advantage of camera painting and formatting settings.

Hybrid Processing and Operations :

Sony will demonstrate a newly developed software-based live production platform that can be deployed in various environments including virtual private cloud, data centers, and COTS servers. It can be combined with on-premises solutions like the MLS-X1 stackable switcher and third party live production systems to enable flexible, hybrid production.

MLS-X1: Scalable Live Production Platform (NEW TO NAB SHOW)

The agile, modular 4K (UHD) and High Dynamic Range (HDR) content with ultra-low latency. 4K operations. (NEW TO NAB SHOW)The agile, modular live production processor/switcher enables integrated control from a single user interface. It supports real-time processing of(UHD) and High Dynamic Range (HDR) content with ultra-low latency. NEP Australia has selected the new system with plans to deploy more than 20 MLS-X1 modules to support theiroperations.

Media Processing and Transport:

NXL-ME80 : Media Transport Appliance (NEW)

The (NEW)The NXL-ME80 enables high quality video transport on low-bandwidth networks, with an ultra-low latency processing time.

HZCE-JX50H / HZCE-JX50F: Software for Sony's IP HDCE-TX30 and HDCE-TX50 Camera Extension Adapters

The latest software enables multiple compressed streams of HD (HZCE-JX50H) or 4K (HZCE-JX50F) JPEG XS, compatible with the SMPTE ST2110-22 standard. The latest software enables multiple compressed streams of HD (HZCE-JX50H) or(HZCE-JX50F) JPEG XS, compatible with the SMPTE ST2110-22 standard.

Nevion:

VideoIPath Updates - The company's media orchestration platform, VideoIPath, supports

Virtuoso RE (NEW) - An expansion of Nevion's Virtuoso family, the The company's media orchestration platform, VideoIPath, supports federation of resources , allowing multiple autonomous instances of the platform to collaborate. Additionally, it is integrated with AWS Media Services for ground-to-cloud connectivity and support for AWS MediaConnect and MediaLive services.- An expansion of Nevion's Virtuoso family, the latest software-defined media node is smaller and lighter, making it ideal for shallower racks and rackmount flight cases. It can securely perform a variety of real-time transport, processing and monitoring functions in the converged IP LAN/WAN network.

In addition, Sony will collaborate with Amazon Web Services (AWS) through the vLRP (Virtual Live Remote Production) Partner Acceleration Initiative and will drive the construction of live production workflows on the cloud, together with other partners.

Creators' Cloud – Next Generation Cloud Production

With easy to implement cloud-based solutions, services and integrations, Sony's leading technologies support ubiquitous accessibility, paired with security and scalability that are purpose-built to address customers' largest challenges.

Sony's Creators' Cloud is a cloud-based platform that provides enterprises in the Media & Entertainment industry, individual creators and small teams with secure access to efficient services and apps to maximize their production workflows. It is comprised of the following elements.

For Enterprises:

C3 Portal is a cloud gateway service that enables seamless content delivery from the field to the cloud, alleviating traditional physical limitations, while vastly accelerating distribution and edit workflows. Custom metadata-tagged camera clips can automatically be pushed from cameras to a production system or non-linear editor (NLE), resulting in simplified search, identification and editing. is a cloud gateway service that enables seamless content delivery from the field to the cloud, alleviating traditional physical limitations, while vastly accelerating distribution and edit workflows. Custom metadata-tagged camera clips can automatically be pushed from cameras to a production system or non-linear editor (NLE), resulting in simplified search, identification and editing. New integration with Marquis and Avid automates this process, eliminating the need for user interaction. This innovative workflow is currently deploying and being refined by Sinclair. Additionally, Teradek support is now available to enable fast and secure content delivery from the field to virtually any location.

Ci Media Cloud is a media management and collaboration service that allows teams to access and collaborate on in-production files and finished media content from virtually anywhere. Recent Ci updates include enhancements to functionality, updated workflows, new pricing plans, and integrations with Atomos CONNECT products via Atomos Cloud Studio (ACS) and Pomfort's Silverstack Lab dailies creation and data management software.

M2 Live makes multi-camera live production quick and efficient by providing scalable cloud-based tools that enable the creation of engaging live event streaming, social and web content. makes multi-camera live production quick and efficient by providing scalable cloud-based tools that enable the creation of engaging live event streaming, social and web content.

A2 Production is an AI-based workflow automation process that provides data analysis, subtitling, clip creation and content enrichment. is an AI-based workflow automation process that provides data analysis, subtitling, clip creation and content enrichment.

NavigatorX manages and orchestrates assets, data, workflows and devices. manages and orchestrates assets, data, workflows and devices.

Cloud Master Control Content Browser by Crispin enables prep and review of playback content from the cloud, supporting full cloud, or hybrid cloud/on-prem master control, operated from Crispin's Core web-based user interface.

For Individuals:

Creators' App enables access to content and upload capabilities from a mobile device, as well as remote control of select Sony cameras 3 . enables access to content and upload capabilities from a mobile device, as well as remote control of select Sony cameras

Free Storage (5GB) for Creators' Cloud account holders and 25GB for owners of select cameras 4 .

Discover is a place for creators to connect and share their content. is a place for creators to connect and share their content.

Ci Media Cloud is also open to individual creators and small teams and can be accessed through a Sony account. is also open to individual creators and small teams and can be accessed through a Sony account.

Imaging Innovations

The imaging expertise ingrained in Sony's DNA will be on display at NAB Show from studio cameras and electronic news gathering (ENG) options to cinematic solutions and drones for every step of a creator's journey. Sony's diverse offerings support high frame rate, IP, HDR and shallow depth of field and provide a sustainable pathway for continued growth to help creators at all levels achieve a new era in storytelling.

BVM-HX3110 : 30.5 Inch 4K HDR Monitor with IP Interface (NEW)

The high luminance November 2023 . (NEW)The high luminance BVM-HX3110 reference monitor features a wide viewing angle and wide color gamut for accurate color reproduction and consistent color matching with Sony's BVM-HX310, PVM-X series and LMD-A lineup of monitors. With support for IP ST2110, the BVM-HX3110 complements Sony's Networked Live ecosystem. Optional tool sets include fast pixel response mode for reduced motion blur and support for JPEG-XS and SNMP. The monitor is expected to be available

FR7 : Full-frame PTZ Interchangeable-lens camera (NEW TO NAB SHOW)

combines cinematic expression, remote control, powerful connectivity and multi-camera workflow, delivering the best image quality in a versatile PTZ footprint for studio, live production and filmmaking settings. Firmware Version 1.1, planned for May 2023 or later, will support S700 protocol and internal recording and playback over PoE++. Version 2.0, expected in September 2023 or later, will support FreeD protocol to simplify AR/VR production, external zoom adjustment and PTZ trace functionality. (NEW TO NAB SHOW) FR7 combines cinematic expression, remote control, powerful connectivity and multi-camera workflow, delivering the best image quality in a versatile PTZ footprint for studio, live production and filmmaking settings. Firmware Version 1.1, planned foror later, will support S700 protocol and internal recording and playback over PoE++. Version 2.0, expected inor later, will support FreeD protocol to simplify AR/VR production, external zoom adjustment and PTZ trace functionality.

VENICE Extension System 2 (NEW TO NAB SHOW)

The 8K sensor of the VENICE 2 as well as greater mobility and compatibility with either a 3m or a 12m cable – without the need for a repeater. It has a tilt/roll sensor in the imaging block to support VFX and virtual production. (NEW TO NAB SHOW)The VENICE Extension System 2 offers support for thesensor of the2 as well as greater mobility and compatibility with either aor acable – without the need for a repeater. It has a tilt/roll sensor in the imaging block to support VFX and virtual production.

Creative & Cohesive Virtual Production

Virtual production brings together the worlds of virtual reality and practical production in real time, offering numerous creative and cost-saving benefits. As its implementation expands, products, solutions and workflows are addressing challenges and creating efficiencies. At NAB Show 2023 presentations and demonstrations in Booth #C8101 will showcase Sony's end-to-end virtual production capabilities including multi-camera live switching for broadcast and an exploration of Live AR using system cameras such as the HDC-5500 series.

VENICE Lineup and Crystal LED :

As the only manufacturer to offer high-end digital cinema cameras and displays, Sony will feature its comprehensive virtual production solution including Sony's As the only manufacturer to offer high-end digital cinema cameras and displays, Sony will feature its comprehensive virtual production solution including Sony's VENICE 2 full-frame camera and select Crystal LED displays . Together, this technology creates a fully integrated and streamlined workflow that supports high dynamic range and empowers visual storytelling and virtual production.

Virtual Production Tool Set : Improve pre-production and on-set workflows (NEW)

Sony's (NEW)Sony's new tool set address common virtual production challenges such as color matching, moire and enhances in-camera visual effects. The Camera and Display Plugin is a software plug-in for Unreal Engine that allows productions to identify and solve common virtual production workflow issues. The Color Calibrator addresses color shifts in LED wall technology. The complimentary tool set is expected in summer or later.

ELF-SR2: 27 inch Spatial Reality Display (NEW)

The larger 5. With an upgraded high-speed vision sensor, powerful imaging features and installation flexibility, the ELF-SR2 also enables more robust functionality through its versatile support of applications and software development. At the booth, Spatial Reality Display's expanded use cases will be showcased through a wide range of 3D content that aids in creation and visualization. (NEW)The larger Spatial Reality Display provides realistic 3D content without the use of glasses or VR headsets. With an upgraded high-speed vision sensor, powerful imaging features and installation flexibility, the ELF-SR2 also enables more robust functionality through its versatile support of applications and software development. At the booth, Spatial Reality Display's expanded use cases will be showcased through a wide range of 3D content that aids in creation and visualization.

1 Requires HKC-FB50 to upgrade to HDC-5500V

2 HDC-P50 does not support 4x 4K

3 Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted, or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration, and credit card information.

4 Creators' App will soon be compatible with Alpha 7 IV, ZV-1F. Spring 2023: FX3, FX30. Alpha 7 IV, Alpha 7R V, FX3, FX30 will need software update. More information at https://www.sony.net/cca/

5 Computer required with a recommended CPU of Intel i5-6 core or faster; and a graphics card with a PassMark – G3D Mark score of 18,000 or higher. (GeForce RTX2070 SUPER equivalent). PC memory size of 16 GB or larger and SSD storage is required. Windows 10 (64-bit) and Windows 11(64-bit) are supported.

