PLAYA BOWLS CELEBRATES NATIONAL COLD BREW DAY WITH FREE OFFER FOR REWARDS MEMBERS

Nation's Leading Superfruit Bowl Shop Offering Free 16oz Sweet Cream Cold Brew on April 20th with Purchase of a Superfruit Bowl

BELMAR, N.J., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls, the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop specializing in bowls such as acai and pitaya, oatmeal, chia, smoothies, juices, cold brew and more, is celebrating National Cold Brew Day with a special offer for rewards members. On Thursday April 20th, Playa Rewards members can enjoy a FREE 16oz Sweet Cream Cold Brew with the purchase of any superfruit bowl. Guests can join Playa Bowls rewards through the brand's mobile app to receive this perk. This offer will be valid on National Cold Brew Day only.

Using the freshest, highest quality ingredients, Playa Bowls prides itself on delivering nourishing and delicious food and beverages to its guests. The brand's menu offers a variety of cold brew options, including fan favorites Playola Cold Brew and the Sweet Cream Cold Brew made with Chobani® Coffee Creamer Sweet Cream. Playa Bowls' cold brews are made New Orleans style which means it is brewed with chicory for a robust flavor. The cold brews are served over ice, making them a refreshing and energizing pick me up any time of day. For those who prefer blended coffees, Playa Bowls also offers specialty coffee smoothies including the Coconut New Orleans Smoothie and Dolce Latte Smoothie!

"Our cold brew coffee is the perfect complement to our superfruit bowls, providing a revitalizing beverage for guests to enjoy with a nutritious bowl of their choosing," said Abby Taylor, Co-Founder and CMO of Playa Bowls. "It's been so rewarding for us to see how popular our cold brew options have become, and we're honored to have partnered with Chobani to develop the Sweet Cream Cold Brew using only natural ingredients. We encourage rewards members to try our classic Sweet Cream Cold Brew for free with the purchase of a superfruit bowl and celebrate with us on National Cold Brew Day!"

The National Cold Brew Day offer will be available at all participating Playa Bowls shops nationwide. Rewards members have various ways to order and receive their National Cold Brew Day offer, including ordering in shop, online, and through the Playa Bowls' mobile app.

Founded by surfers Abby Taylor & Rob Giuliani, Playa Bowls was born out of the desire to recreate the delicious, refreshing, healthy versions of acai and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips to Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, California, and Hawaii. At each beach, the duo discovered new and unique twists on this popular post-surf treat and came home wanting more. The pair set up a blender and a folding table on the boardwalk in their hometown of Belmar, and Playa Bowls was born. Eight years, thousands of employees, and hundreds of thousands of bowls later, Playa Bowls continues to offer superfruit bowls with a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.

Since its inception in 2014, Playa Bowls has emerged as a leader in the national superfruit bowl shop segment. Today, the brand has 175+ shops systemwide, operating in 20 states, with plans to continue to expand its domestic footprint across the U.S. and globally.

To learn more about Playa Bowls, visit PlayaBowls.com and follow the superfruit bowl shop on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit playabowls.com/franchise.

About Playa Bowls

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, green and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and coffee made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 175 shops nationwide that operate in 20 states, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Forbes 30 Under 30 and finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

