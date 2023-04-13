Echo Global Logistics Named One of Newsweek’s Most Trusted Companies in America 2023

The award comes as a result of a large survey of customers, employees, and investors.

CHICAGO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been named to Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 in the Transport, Logistics & Packaging category. Out of a pool of 3,100 U.S. companies, 700 were selected for this year's second annual listing, named across 23 industries. Echo was selected as one of just a few non-asset-based logistics companies.

"We're very proud to see Echo recognized as one of the most trustworthy companies in our industry as well as America," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "It's rewarding to see our shipper and carrier partners place their trust in our cutting-edge technology and knowledgeable employees in order to simplify their transportation needs."

"It's gratifying to see Echo as one of the few 3PLs recognized across America in this survey by Newsweek," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Earning the trust of our stakeholders means a lot to us. Establishing partnerships on a foundation of trust allows us to provide exceptional service to our clients and carriers as well as a positive place to work for our employees."

This year's rankings were determined by an independent survey sample of roughly 25,000 people made up of customers, employees, and investors. Given the importance of trust in relationships between customers' purchasing decisions, employees' job connections, and investors' investment opportunities, Newsweek partnered with market research company Statista to generate this year's survey. Surveys were targeted to a pool of 1,800 public and 1,300 private companies with revenues of more than $500 million.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading, Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

