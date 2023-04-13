Dead Talk Media Premieres Thomas G. Waites' "Target" Starring Jam Murphy & Nick Gregory In NYC

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas G. Waites, who has starred in classic films including John Carpenter's "The Thing" and "The Warriors," made his feature film directorial debut this past Tuesday with his new movie "Target." Dead Talk Media premiered Waites' new film at The Roxy Cinema in Soho, NYC. The film stars Jam Murphy and Nick Gregory.

Thomas G. Waites (The Thing, The Warriors) Makes Feature Film Directorial Debut with Playful Sex Comedy "Target."

Promoted as a Playful Sex Comedy, the film tackles open marriages from a unique perspective. According to IMDb:



"Nick and Laura Gates's Marriage Goes Through a Whirlwind as Nick Approaches Laura About Opening Up Their Sex Life With Other Partners. Hysterical Laughs Accompany Them As They Try to Navigate Their New Marital Lifestyle."

After the screening, Writer/Director Thomas G. Waites and Star Jam Murphy took the stage with "Dead Talk Live" Host John Vizaniaris for a 30-minute Q&A session with those in attendance. "Target" is premiering on streaming services worldwide on April 18th, 2023.

The trailer for "Target" is now available, as is the Q&A with Waites and Murphy after the premiere this past Tuesday.



