Cetera Earns Technology Innovation Award for Its Comprehensive Digital Platform, MarketingCentral

2023 BISA Technology Innovation Award recognizes leadership in the advancement of the financial services industry's products, services, and platforms through technology innovation

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), an at-scale wealth hub that offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support and services, announced today that it recently earned the 2023 Bank Insurance Securities Association (BISA) Technology Innovation Award for its comprehensive digital platform, MarketingCentral. This award recognizes companies for their commitment to technological solutions in the financial services industry.

Cetera Financial Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

Using MarketingCentral, financial institutions and professionals can manage their marketing strategy, execute marketing plans and deploy lead-generation efforts from one interface. Other key features of MarketingCentral include a robust multi-channel library of thought leadership published by the Cetera Investment Management team and other subject matter experts, automated campaigns built for targeted audience segments, and turnkey quarterly marketing plans with insight-driven content.

MarketingCentral is the latest example of Cetera's commitment to delivering technology innovation and advancements that help its advisors optimize their business and best serve their clients. The award adds to the growing list of Cetera product offerings that are BISA Technology Innovation Award winners, including AdviceWorks, My Advice Architect, and DataPak.

Click here to learn more about the BISA Technology Award and visit www.cetera.com for more information.

About Cetera Financial Group®

An at-scale wealth hub, Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera instead creatively addresses advisors' and institutions' unique needs, whether they are seeking to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Cetera's approach empowers advisors to affiliate in whichever way they deem most appropriate. During the professional life cycle of their practice, the Cetera wealth hub helps to ensure each advisor's affiliation model identifies and ignites growth levers in a way that helps increase the value of their practice, people, and legacy. Cetera delivers holistic, unbiased financial planning and advice to Main Street investors, helping them achieve their version of financial wellbeing at all life stages. For financial professionals, Cetera provides growth and succession resources, an enhanced advisor tech stack and importantly, an experience where financial professionals don't feel like a number, but an integral part of Cetera's rich and thriving ecosystem.

Home to more than 8,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $322 billion in assets under administration and $115 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2022. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 14,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

The BISA Technology Innovation Award is designed to recognize leadership in the advancement of the financial services industry's products, services, and platforms through technology innovation. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client. No compensation was provided directly or indirectly by the recipient for participation or in connection with obtaining or using the third-party rating or award.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group