Precision Value & Health Acquires Makara Health, Expanding the Company's Footprint and Communications Capabilities in Europe

BETHESDA, Md., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Value & Health, the industry leader in delivering complementary, integrated and specialized capabilities across the commercialization continuum, today announced that it has acquired Makara Health, a UK-based international healthcare communications agency. The move will expand Precision's European footprint and reinforce the company's market growth position with its core capabilities in Europe. Founded in 2013, Makara has capabilities in learning and development, medical and patient education, PR and brand promotion, offering its diverse roster of healthcare client companies high-quality, strategic, scientifically robust programs, as well as creative delivery solutions.

With this acquisition, Makara becomes part of the Precision Value & Health team. The Makara team will work closely with PRECISIONscientia, an agency dedicated to delivering medical and scientific communications that expertly interpret and translate the science of medicine.

"Broadening the reach of our services in Europe is one of Precision Value & Health's focused strategies in order to extend our offering to more organizations and healthcare clinicians around the world," said Doug Fulling, president of Precision Value & Health. "Ensuring scientific rigor and accuracy for those responsible for the care of patients is a business imperative for Precision and Makara's proven track record beautifully complements our offerings."

The acquisition of Makara further enhances Precision Value & Health's ability to offer pharmaceutical clients in Europe culturally aligned programs, along with tailored senior support to achieve their business objectives.

"In considering this move, it was very important for us to align with the right company – one that shared our values and would ensure that Makara would continue to offer clients fresh and robust thinking from an experienced and talented team," said Louise Sharp, founder and chief executive officer of Makara Health. "We are excited to say that we have found this with Precision Value & Health, a company that shares our approach and our belief in the scientific story as the foundation of every pharmaceutical brand."

Given Precision's breadth of commercialization experience, from market intelligence platforms to value and access solutions, the integration of Makara into Precision Value & Health will provide European customers a broader array of services from Precision, bringing more comprehensive and compelling support for clients worldwide.

About Precision Value & Health

Precision Value & Health is engineered to bring specialized expertise to every juncture of the innovation and commercialization continuum. With teams harnessing data-driven evidence and leveraging real-world experience, Precision Value & Health partners with life science companies to establish and communicate the clinical, economic, and humanistic value of innovative therapies. Our commercialization capabilities include global pricing and market access strategy, investor relations and ESG solutions, healthcare communications and marketing, evidence generation and strategy, medical and scientific communications, managed-markets marketing, and data-driven analytics and insights. Precision Value & Health is shifting the trajectory and accelerating your success. Visit www.precisionvaluehealth.com.

About PRECISIONscientia: "Your Science Is Our Responsibility"

Founded in 2002, PRECISIONscientia is an authority in interpreting and communicating the science of today's cutting-edge therapies. With more than 230 employees who have experience in virtually every therapeutic area, PRECISIONscientia provides scientific and medical marketing, medical affairs, and training solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech clients. PRECISIONscientia was founded with the simple belief that the scientific story is the foundation of every pharmaceutical brand. As a result, it seeks out business professionals who deeply understand science and are committed to perfection, superior results, and relationships that transcend brands and companies. To learn more, visit www.precisionscientia.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn. Learn more about current openings by visiting our careers page.

About Makara Health

At Makara Health, everything we do is informed by integrity, intelligence, and kindness. Set up with an agile model from the start, Makara brings together the brightest minds in the industry to work in partnership with our clients to ask the right questions, explore the possibilities, and inspire change.

Our highly experienced team come from a range of diverse backgrounds enabling us to offer clients tailored programmes that encompass elements from our five main offerings: Medical Education, Learning and Development, Brand and Promotion, PR and Communications, and Patient Education. From the smallest project to the largest programme, we care about delivering the highest quality strategy, outputs, and outcomes, supporting our clients as part of their wider team. At Makara, as soon as we're in, we're all in.

