Partnership Between American College of Education and ASBO International Expands Business Education Opportunities

ASBO's members are now eligible for tuition reduction and can transfer academic credits into a fully online advanced degree at ACE

INDIANAPOLIS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education® (ACE) has created more opportunities for business professionals through its partnership with the Association of School Business Officials (ASBO) International. The partnership allows ASBO members who have completed its School Finance and Operations Certification to transfer up to three credits to a doctoral-level or micro-credential program, or six credits to a master's-level degree at ACE. Additionally, all members are eligible to receive a 3% tuition reduction grant.

ASBO International is the premier professional association for school business and financial professionals who lead in school systems. They provide programs, resources, services and a global network to equip education business leaders for high-quality contributions.

"Partnering with ASBO International is a great step for ACE," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "We prioritize preparing and building educational leaders through our extensive selection of education and business programs. ASBO International's mission stems from the same sentiment and this agreement means we can be a part of their goals to cultivate education business leaders who are ready to make a difference."

"Our mission to create meaningful education business leaders can now seamlessly extend to degree programs at ACE, and we're so excited," says Cristin Watson, ASBO International's Director of Education and Research. "We believe this new agreement will create a path for continued education for school business professionals and ultimately make a great impact in this field of work."

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 80 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

The Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) provides programs, resources, services and a global network to school business professionals who are the finance and operations decision makers in school systems. Our members manage school budgeting, purchasing, facility operations and maintenance, human resources, technology, transportation, food service, healthcare and other areas of education administration and operations. ASBO International promotes the highest standards of school business management, professional growth and the effective use of educational resources.

