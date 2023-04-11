WiTricity Brings New Technology to 'Ask This Old House'

As demand for EVs and in-home EV chargers grows, Ask This Old House showcases wireless charging technology

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiTricity , the leader in wireless EV charging, will be featured in the Future Home segment of an upcoming episode of Ask This Old House, demonstrating how homeowners can incorporate wireless EV charging in their homes. Episode #2118, "Oven Ventilation, Wireless EV Charger," will air at 8:00 PM EST on Thursday, April 13th on PBS. The episode will be available for streaming on Monday, April 17th, on ThisOldHouse.com, as well as on the Create Network, the PBS app and This Old House app. Additional ways to watch can be found here .

WiTricity Halo™ wireless charging simplifies the charging experience by removing the need to plug in. Several studies have shown that EV consumers have expressed a strong interest in wireless charging, ranking it higher in desirability over options such as assisted parking or autonomous driving features.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase WiTricity to the Ask This Old House audience," said Amy Barzdukas, CMO, WiTricity. "As homes are both built and retrofitted with more technology, efficiency and electrification in mind, we are seeing a growing demand for in-home EV chargers. Ask This Old House gives us the chance to demonstrate how WiTricity Halo can make charging an electric vehicle as easy as parking."

WiTricity's magnetic resonance technology charges at the same efficiency as Level 2 plug-in charging, allowing drivers to charge EVs by simply parking over a charging pad. The global automotive standard for wireless charging of EVs, which was ratified by the Society of Automotive Engineers in 2020, is based in large part on WiTricity's designs and patents.

About WiTricity

WiTricity is the pioneer in wireless charging for electric vehicles, leading the development and implementation of magnetic resonance technology across passenger and commercial vehicles alike. The company's products are backed by an extensive patent portfolio critical to ratified global EV wireless charging standards including SAE, ISO, and GB. Automakers and Tier 1 suppliers rely on WiTricity to help accelerate the adoption of EVs by eliminating the hassle of plug-in charging and setting the stage for future autonomy. Beyond EVs, WiTricity technology is indispensable to the wireless charging of all products, from consumer electronics to micro-mobility to robotics.

