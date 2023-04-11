WILsquare Capital Expands Digital Marketing Platform with the Acquisition of Trinity Insight

ST. LOUIS, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WILsquare Capital, a St. Louis-based private equity firm, announced today its portfolio company, OuterBox, LLC ("OuterBox"), has completed the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Trinity Insight, LLC ("Trinity"), a leading digital agency with offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Rochester, Minnesota. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Official logo for WILsquare Capital LLC (PRNewsfoto/WILsquare Capital LLC) (PRNewswire)

"OuterBox's acquisition of Trinity further establishes our position as a leader in performance marketing," said Justin Smith, Founder and CEO of OuterBox. "Trinity's technical expertise, experienced leadership team and shared dedication to producing real, measurable results for clients are among the many reasons we are excited about this combination."

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Craig Smith and the entire Trinity team to the OuterBox platform," said Andrew Scharf, Director at WILsquare Capital. "We see great opportunities ahead for the combined business and look forward to OuterBox's continued evolution as a trusted partner to brands' digital strategies."

Founded in 2006, Trinity works with brands to optimize online engagement and experiences. Clients recognize Trinity for its high-touch, flexible approach and engage the company across three primary service areas: user experience, including website design, development and conversion rate optimization ("CRO"); email marketing and automation; and search engine optimization. The acquisition meaningfully expands OuterBox's solution set and enhances its ability to maximize clients' return on marketing investment.

"We are tremendously excited to partner with OuterBox and WILsquare Capital," said Craig Smith, Founder and CEO of Trinity. "Our organizations are a remarkable fit, sharing similar cultural values and commitment to excellence, while building upon one another's core strengths. I am excited for the growth and innovation that will result from these teams coming together."

About WILsquare Capital

WILsquare Capital is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing lower-middle market businesses in the Midwest and Southern United States, with an emphasis on business services, niche manufacturing, distribution and technology companies. The firm is currently investing out of WILsquare Capital Partners Fund II, L.P.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WILsquare Capital LLC