Werner Introduces New R3 Concrete Anchor For Professional Users of Fall Protection

New R3 Anchor Installs and Removes in Seconds for Horizontal, Vertical And Overhead Fall Protection Applications

ITASCA, Ill., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and manufacturer of climbing products and fall protection equipment, today announces the new Werner R3 Concrete Anchor, a new addition to the company's comprehensive fall protection portfolio. Designed for those professionals working at height who need to trust a safe, secure and easy-to install anchor, the R3 Concrete Anchor provides a strong connection point while working on concrete structures.

"The R3 Concrete Anchor is the ultimate in safe and secure installation," said Chris Hillmann, Product Manager at WernerCo. The one-hand operation allows for both easy installation and removal to provide the simplicity, speed and security pros need three hundred feet above the ground. Our customers count on us to keep them safe while they're focused on accomplishing their job."

Secure Fall Protection systems rely on strong concrete anchors

Designed for those users who demand the latest innovation, the Werner R3 Concrete Anchor provides a strong anchorage point while working on concrete structures. Built with a rigid tri-wedge design and diamond hard carbon coating, it provides the maximum in strength, durability and corrosion-resistant performance for all environments. The Werner R3 Concrete Anchor incorporates a revolutionary omni-directional D-ring design that allows the connector to swivel and hinges in any direction to mitigate connector rollout. The new concrete anchor keeps job sites safe, is both OSHA and ANSI-compliant and designed to work for a lifetime as it's cycle tested to 5,000 uses and beyond.

The Werner R3 Concrete Anchor features multiple product attributes, including:

Rapid install and removal : Provides a simple, safe and secure one-hand operation with push to stop installation and quick release button for removability. The R3 Concrete Anchor never requires a tool for removal.

Built rigid to last : A rigid stainless steel tri-wedge design and diamond hard carbon coating provides incredible durability and corrosion-resistant performance in harsh environments.

Reusable for the long haul : The product is cycle tested up to 5,000 uses and designed to work for years in the toughest of conditions.

Omni-directional concrete anchor : The concrete anchor can swivel and hinge in any direction to provide flexibility and help mitigate risks on the construction site.

Tested to the highest of industry standards: The new R3 concrete anchor is ANSI certified and OSHA compliant.

The Werner R3 Concrete Anchor is now available nationally online and in-stores at professional distributors. For more information or to find a dealer, please visit Werner.com.

