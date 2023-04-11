PSignite Appoints New Board Member

KENNESAW, Ga. , April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PSignite, a leading provider of Trade Promotion Management, Optimization and Revenue Growth Management solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Lynch as its newest board member. With over 35 years of experience in the technology industry, Mr. Lynch brings with him vast expertise and knowledge including channel strategies and scaling global partner ecosystems.

Mr. Lynch has held leadership roles at Salesforce, Oracle and BEA Systems. He is a 10-year veteran of Salesforce, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Global Cloud Solutions Alliances. He spent his first 5 years at Salesforce leading the build-out of their Global Partner Management teams.

In addition, Mr. Lynch has served as a board advisor for the Atlanta American Cancer Society for five years, and as a Salesforce ventures board observer for PolSource, Virsys 12, and Coastal Cloud. He is also a trusted advisor to many CEOs and executive leaders within the Salesforce ecosystem.

PSignite's leadership team and board members are confident in Mr. Lynch's ability to make valuable contributions to the company.

"We are proud to welcome Don Lynch to the PSignite Board. Don's extensive

executive experience with leading Enterprise Software companies such as Salesforce and Oracle add tremendous depth and leadership to our board and the entire PSignite

organization." said Adam Bartkowski, Chairman

"I've worked with Adam and other members of the board and leadership team for many years. I am excited and honored to join the Psignite Board and am looking forward to establishing PSignite as the premier RGM provider in the Salesforce ecosystem," added Mr. Lynch.

About PSignite

PSignite is an industry leader in building solutions on the Salesforce platform. Current offerings are focused on utilizing a foundation of artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable packaged goods companies to grow revenue profitably. PSignite's OptimizerCG is the chosen TPO partner offering for Salesforce Customer 360 for Consumer Goods. CPGvision is PSignite's integrated revenue growth management platform inclusive of TPM, TPO, AOP and Price Management.

