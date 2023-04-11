Highly Anticipated 2024 Acura Integra Type S Delivers Ultimate Street Performance; On Sale in June

Integra Type S elevates Acura Precision Crafted Performance to new levels with class-leading power and dynamic capabilities paired with premium features and refinement

Most powerful, best performing Integra ever boasts a 320 1 horsepower turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, six-speed manual transmission, and 4-piston Brembo® front brakes

Instantly recognizable as a Type S, the high-performance Integra features a substantially wider stance with 2.8-inch blistered fenders housing high performance summer tires

Premium technologies include 9-inch touchscreen with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Head Up Display and 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D® audio

TORRANCE, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Making its public debut this weekend at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, the 2024 Acura Integra Type S delivers a new interpretation of ultimate street performance for a new generation of enthusiast drivers.

Featuring a high-revving four-cylinder engine producing a class-leading 3201 horsepower, the new turbocharged Integra Type S is true to Acura's legacy of high-performance Integras and rich history of Type S performance variants. Standard hardware includes a turbocharged 2.0-liter VTEC® engine, class-exclusive 6-speed manual transmission, limited slip differential and performance-tuned Adaptive Damper System. Powerful Brembo® front brakes and lightweight 19-inch wheels wrapped in high-performance summer tires complete the dynamic package.

The fourth Acura Type S performance variant to launch in the last 24 months, the Integra Type S takes Integra's styling to the next level with a bold and aggressive wide body design, dynamic center-mounted triple exhaust outlets, large front air intakes, hood vent and a rear diffuser that immediately communicate its high-performance capabilities.

"The new Acura Integra Type S puts turbocharged Type S performance and design at the gateway to our brand," said Emile Korkor, Assistant Vice President, Acura National Sales. "The new Integra just won the 2023 North American Car of the Year™ award and Integra Type S builds upon its incredible performance with significant enhancements to all elements of the driving experience without compromising interior refinement or daily drivability."

For those looking to take the Integra Type S even further, the high-performance sedan is available with an extensive list of Genuine Acura Accessories, including a carbon fiber rear lip spoiler, carbon fiber mirror caps, black illuminated front Acura badge, copper metallic finished 19-inch wheels and an Integra Type R-inspired titanium shift knob.

The 2024 Integra Type S will go on sale this June.

High-Performance Proportions and Design

The new Integra Type S is substantially wider (2.8-inches) than the standard Integra, with boldly flared wide body fenders and larger 19-inch wheels and 265/30 R19 tires for a more muscular stance and planted road presence. Distinct from every angle, Integra Type S is also the only vehicle in the premium performance compact segment to offer a flexible 5-door liftback design.

Every body panel forward of the A-pillars is unique to Type S. The new more aggressive front fascia is dominated by a larger open-surface Diamond Pentagon grille which combines with a new vented aluminum hood to improve airflow by 170%, cooling the larger and much more powerful turbocharged engine. A wider lower opening feeds air to the intercooler to support higher boost pressure, further improving engine performance.

A redesigned rear fascia reveals three large center-mounted exhaust outlets, a first for a Type S model. A new gloss black diffuser and a decklid spoiler intensify downforce.

Type S badges positioned on the front grille, each front fender and the trunk lid further distinguish this high-performance model. Harkening back to the iconic 3rd generation model, "Integra" once again is embossed in the front and rear fascias.

Integra Type S is available in seven striking colors, including the Type S exclusive Tiger Eye Pearl. Three interior options are available including Red, Black and Orchid.

Most Powerful and Engaging Integra Ever

At the heart of the Integra Type S is a high-revving DOHC turbocharged 2.0-liter VTEC® engine with direct injection, unique throttle tuning for quick throttle response and 33% greater displacement than the Integra's standard 1.5-liter engine. With 320 horsepower (SAE net @ 6,500 rpm) and 310 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net @ 2,600 to 4,000 rpm) – an increase of 120 hp and 118 lb.-ft. over the standard Integra – the Type S model has both class-leading power and a class-leading power-to-weight ratio of just 10.1 pounds per horsepower.

A new high-flow exhaust system, exclusive to the Integra Type S, unleashes the full potential of the award-winning 2.0-liter turbocharged (K20C1) engine. In combination with software tuning, it gives the 4-cylinder engine its highest-ever horsepower rating in North America, and a class-leading specific output of 160 hp/liter.

The less restrictive straight-through exhaust design also enhances the driving experience with a stirring Type S-exclusive exhaust note. Thanks to an active exhaust valve, Integra Type S delivers a distinct auditory experience in each driving mode, and when it's time to crank it up, Sport+ mode turns it up to 11 with show stopping "pops and bangs" for the most engaging experience possible.

Acura is known for making great shifting manual transmissions, and the Integra Type S features the only manual transmission in its class, a precise, short-throw 6-speed with an automatic rev-matching system for an intimate and rewarding connection with the driver. A standard helical-type limited-slip differential (LSD) puts the engine's substantial power to the pavement effectively.

High Performance Chassis Dynamics

For ultimate road holding and high-speed stability, Integra Type S features an innovative dual-axis front suspension design and significantly wider front and rear tracks than the standard Integra (+3.5 inches in the front and +1.9 inches in the rear). The dual-axis system also greatly reduces torque steer, primarily through a 0.75-inch reduction in steering axis offset. A thicker (+2 mm) 29.0 mm front stabilizer bar improves response.

Tuned exclusively for the Integra Type S is a standard Adaptive Damper System (ADS). Controlled through the Integrated Dynamics System (IDS), with distinct damping characteristics in Comfort, Sport and Sport+ driving modes. The specially tuned ADS provides precise control of ride and handling with optimized damping curves to suit driving conditions.

Lightweight 19 x 9.5-inch Shark Gray alloy wheels, with a new 10-spoke, NSX Type S-inspired design, are substantially larger yet 2 lbs. lighter than the 18-inch Integra A-Spec wheels. The new wheels are wrapped in sticky 265/30 R19 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S high-performance summer tires.

For exceptional braking performance, Integra Type S employs massive 13.8-inch two-piece front rotors (+1.5 inches than the standard Integra) and Brembo® 4-piston monobloc aluminum calipers. Larger rear rotors measure 12.0-inches in diameter (+0.9 inches). Functional ducts in the front fascia improve brake cooling performance by routing air to the front rotors.

Premium High-Performance Interior Experience

The driver-focused cabin of the Integra Type S features four-position seating, premium materials and exclusive Type S high-performance details. Heated front Sport seats with perforated Ultrasuede® inserts and firmer seat bolsters better hold the body during high-G cornering. Perforated leather with colored stitching covers the steering wheel and the Type S-specific shifter knob, which is dark anodized and topped with a racy red shift pattern.

A black Ultrasuede® shift boot with colored stitching continues the high-performance theme. Type S logos appear on the steering wheel, shifter boot surround and the front seat headrests.

For an elevated level of everyday comfort and refinement, the high-performance Integra Type S also features class-leading standard technology, including a 10.2-inch Acura Precision Cockpit™ Driver Information Interface, a 9-inch color touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, wireless phone charging and a head-up display. A 16-speaker 530-watt ELS STUDIO 3D® premium audio system delivers a powerful listening experience with studio-quality sound.

For its two rear seat passengers, Integra Type S offers class-leading rear seat legroom (37.4 inches), a benefit of its long wheelbase. To support active lifestyles, Integra's class-exclusive five-door body style also gives it a distinct edge in cargo capacity compared to its rivals, with 24.3 cubic-feet of cargo space behind its 60/40 split rear seatbacks, which fold flat to greatly expand the available space to carry larger gear like a mountain bike or surf boards.

Standard safety and driver assistive equipment includes Acura's Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, advanced driver and front passenger airbag technology specifically designed to cradle the head and reduce the risk of brain injuries, especially in offset collisions, front knee airbags, rear outboard side impact airbags and the AcuraWatch™ suite of safety and driver assistive technologies.

Manufactured in the U.S.

The new 2024 Integra Type S will be built exclusively at the Marysville Auto Plant in Marysville, Ohio, on the same production line as the Integra, Acura TLX and TLX Type S*. The K20C engine is built exclusively at the Anna Engine Plant in Ohio, which also produces the turbo V6 that powers the Acura TLX Type S and MDX Type S.

*Using domestic and globally-sourced parts

2024 Integra Type S Key Features

FEATURES Jewel Eye® LED Headlights • Chicane™ LED Daytime Running Lights • Chicane™ LED Taillights • AcuraWatch™ Advanced Safety and Driver Assistive Technology • Blind Spot Monitoring (BSI) with Cross-Traffic Monitoring • 9-inch Touchscreen Display • 10.2-Inch Driver Information Interface • 5.3-Inch Head-Up Display (HUD) • ELS STUDIO 3D® Premium Audio System with 16 Speakers • USB-A 2.5A (1) Front Seats • USB-C 3A Charge only (1) Front Seats • Wireless Charging Pad (Qi) • Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ Integration • Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink® Wireless Telephone Interface • Smart Entry with Walk Away Auto Lock® (Front Door and Lift-gate) • Perforated Front Seats with Exclusive Stitch and Ultrasuede® Inserts • 12-Way Power Driver Seat with Power Lumbar Support • Heated Front Seats • 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback • Seating Capacity 4 Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control • Perforated-Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel • Ambient LED Cabin Lighting •

2024 Integra Type S Key Specifications



Integra A-Spec® Integra Type S Body Style 5-Door Liftback Available Packages Technology Package - Engine 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 with VTEC® 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with VTEC® Standard Transaxle Sport-tuned Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with Paddle Shifters Close ratio 6-speed manual (6MT) with Rev-Matching; Limited Slip Differential Available Transaxle 6-speed manual (6MT) with Rev-Matching; Limited Slip Differential - Peak Horsepower (SAE Net) 200 @ 6,000 RPM 320 @ 6,500 RPM Peak Torque (SAE Net) 192 @ 1,800 – 5,000 RPM 310 lb.-ft. @ 2,600 - 4,000 RPM Front Suspension Type MacPherson Strut MacPherson Strut with Dual Axis Rear Suspension Type Multi-Link Multi-Link Dampers Adaptive High-Performance Adaptive Damper System Alloy Wheels (in.) 18 x 8 Aluminum-Alloy Lightweight 19 x 9.5 Aluminum-Alloy Tires 235/40 R18 Continental ProContact (All-Season) 265/30 R19 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S (Summer Tires) Ventilated Front Disc / Solid Rear Disc Brakes (in.) 12.3 / 11.1 13.8 / 12.0 Brembo® front brakes Wheelbase (in.) 107.7 107.7 Length (in.) 185.8 186.0 (+0.2) Width (in.) 72.0 74.8 (+2.8) Height (in.) 55.5 55.4 (-0.1) Track (in., Fr/Rr) 60.5 / 61.6 64.0 / 63.5 (+3.5, +1.9) Curb Weight (lbs.) 3,073 (6MT) 3,219

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to expressive styling, high-performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup currently features four distinctive models – the next-gen Integra sport compact, TLX sport sedan, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles, along with high-performance Type S variants. Acura's first all-electric model will be an SUV, the ZDX and ZDX Type S, and will arrive in 2024. All Acura vehicles sold in America are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

