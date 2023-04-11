Eden Prairie-based Foss Swim School Celebrates 30th Anniversary

FOSS has taught nearly 20 million students across the Midwest how to swim through personalized quarterly lessons in modern swim schools.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With 24 schools across the Midwest, family-owned Foss Swim School is proud to be celebrating thirty years of teaching students how to swim. From teaching their first lessons in an apartment complex pool in Eden Prairie to now operating 24 schools across Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, FOSS remains dedicated to the mission of swimming as form of child enrichment and a foundation for a lifetime of fun, safety, and physical, social, and mental benefits.

FOSS was founded in 1993 by Jon and Susan Foss with the credo, "Laughter then Learning then Confidence then Mastery," which still inspires the school's mission today. Jon Foss began his career as a competitive swim coach when he and his wife identified a demand from families he was coaching to improve the quality of swim instruction from a young age. Additionally, Jon was inspired to open FOSS by the memory of his uncle, who tragically drowned at age nine.

"While we are so proud of our growth over the past thirty years, at our core, we are a family-run company and everything we do has been built piece-by-piece from all that we've learned firsthand over the past three decades," shared Jon Foss who maintains an involved role of Chairman at FOSS.

Looking ahead, FOSS plans to continue to expand their reach across the Midwest with the goal of opening several new locations, including a new swim school set to open in Overland Park, Kansas in 2024. The 25th FOSS location is scheduled to open in Creve Coeur, Missouri in Fall 2023.

In addition to opening more locations, FOSS offers need-based scholarships to increase access to swim lessons. Scholarships are available for once-a-week lessons on a quarterly basis in all the communities where FOSS schools are located. To learn more visit: https://www.fossswimschool.com/in-the-community/.

Jon and Susan Foss opened their first swim school in 1993. They created an age-appropriate curriculum, helping even the youngest swimmers confidently learn water adjustment, safety, strokes, and technique. With 30 years of expertise, FOSS has redefined the swim lesson experience by providing a fun, original, technically sound, and safer style of teaching. FOSS currently has 24 schools in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

