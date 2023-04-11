CooperRiis Healing Community Launches Partial Hospitalization Program

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperRiis Healing Community, a non-profit mental health treatment program introduces its new "Partial Hospitalization Program", or PHP, launching May 30, 2023, in downtown Ashville. The PHP program will treat adults who are experiencing mental health diagnoses such as anxiety, major depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, personality disorders, and any co-occurring condition related to addiction. The program will be highly structured and offer short-term day treatment, five hours a day, five days a week, and runs approximately 4-6 weeks.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of CooperRiis, and since its opening, they have grown to five levels of care in an integrated system; four of those levels are offered in the Asheville area. The PHP program will be an insurance-driven model.

The program will offer stabilization for someone who might be stepping down from a recent hospitalization, or for someone who might be experiencing mental health symptoms that could be keeping them from living their lives as they normally would. The PHP will address the member's psychosocial needs and offer skill building through individual psychiatry and psychotherapy, case management, and evidenced-based group interventions such as Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and Expressive Arts Therapy, among others. Additionally, the PHP members will be offered community integration opportunities within CooperRiis' other levels of care. The PHP program will also offer a strong wellness component through an organic diet and fitness opportunities such as trauma-informed yoga.

The introduction of this new program is especially relevant today as the pandemic, social injustice, and a highly charged political climate among other societal issues, continue to profoundly impact mental health.

CooperRiis is a nonprofit residential healing community in Asheville, North Carolina. Since 2003, CooperRiishas been helping adults living with mental health challenges achieve their highest levels of functioning and fulfillment. CooperRiis offers five levels of care through a personalized recovery approach that combines clinical therapies, community work & service, education, and integrative wellness practices across four campuses, including a 94-acre working farm.

