DODO launches Alchemy Pay's Ramp Solution for Easy Access Purchases

SINGAPORE, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DODO, an Innovative Algorithm-Driven and Decentralized Trading Platform, has launched Alchemy Pay's on & off ramp solution on its platform. Alchemy Pay's payment ramp supports fiat deposits with Visa and MasterCard, as well as numerous popular fiat mobile wallets in emerging markets. The ramp integration makes it easy for the public to access DODO and adds flexibility when users withdraw and deposit their funds.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) has become a specialist in providing solutions that give crypto and Web3 services access to fiat payments for mainstream accessibility. This is thanks to Alchemy Pay's network which boasts an impressive 300+ fiat payment channels. With 300+ fiat payment channels, its checkouts are able to go beyond cards and access local mobile wallets. Through its remittance partners, Alchemy Pay's ramps also facilitate convenient offboarding from crypto to fiat with remittance capabilities to bank accounts in 50+ fiat currencies.

DODO provides both its own liquidity and aggregated liquidity from other decentralized exchanges. As a decentralized trading platform that uses the innovative Proactive Market Maker (PMM) algorithm, DODO traders are ensured the best Web3 asset prices from deep on-chain liquidity. With its ramp solution, Alchemy Pay's payment network is now offering a D2C solution on DODO's platform. The ramp makes buying and selling crypto with domestic local currencies as easy as a transaction on Amazon or eBay.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto and global fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and users. The Alchemy Pay Ramp Solution is integrated, via plugin or API, with platforms and dApps, providing an easy onramp from fiat currency to crypto. Alchemy Pay's supports payments from 173 countries - Visa, Mastercard, Discover, Diners Club, Google Pay, Apple Pay, popular regional mobile wallets, and domestic transfers with a focus on emerging markets. Its offramping capability remits to users in 50+ local fiat currencies. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on Ethereum and BNB Chain.

