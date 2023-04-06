Urology Care Foundation Announces 2023 Research Awards of Distinction

BALTIMORE, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urology Care Foundation, the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and official foundation of the American Urological Association, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Research Awards of Distinction. The awards acknowledge outstanding contributions to urology research, specifically in pediatrics and prostate cancer, and recognize the accomplishments of previous Urology Care Foundation awardees, the dedication of exemplary research mentors and the efforts of talented early- career scholars.

Urology Care Foundation (PRNewswire)

"We're extremely proud of this year's Urology Care Foundation Research Awardees," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, Urology Care Foundation President. "Support of individuals, such as these, who are committed to improving urologic care through their research contributions is an essential component of the Foundation's mission."

Congratulations to this year's recipients:

John W. Duckett, Jr., MD Pediatric Urology Research Excellence Award

Douglas Husmann, MD, Emeritus Professor of Urology, Former Anson L Clark Professor and Chair of the Department of Urology of the Mayo Clinic, Rochester MN

Established in 2009, the Duckett Award is named in honor of the late world-renowned pediatric urologist and professor and made possible through a fund established by Mrs. Peggy Duckett-Drach and the Societies for Pediatric Urology. The Duckett Award is presented annually to recognize outstanding work in the field of pediatric urology research.

Richard D. Williams, MD Prostate Cancer Research Excellence Award

Daniel Lin, MD, Professor and Chief of Urologic Oncology; Vice Chair of Research; Director, Institute for Prostate Cancer Research; Pritt Family Endowed Chair in Prostate Cancer Research at the University of Washington and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Established in 2013, the Williams Award is named in honor of the late urologist, scientist, mentor, and humanitarian and is made possible through a fund established by Mrs. Beverly Williams. The Williams Award is presented annually to recognize outstanding and impactful research in the field of prostate cancer over the previous 10 years.

Distinguished Mentor Award

Manoj Monga, MD, FACS, FRCS (Glasgow), Professor & Chair of the Department of Urology at UCSD

Established in 2003, the Distinguished Mentor Award recognizes researchers and physician scientists who have an outstanding track record of fostering the next generation of research by continually providing an excellent training environment and guidance to early-career investigators and is funded by the Urology Care Foundation.

Distinguished Scholar Alumnus Award

Seth Lerner, MD, FACS, Professor, Scott Department of Urology, Beth and Dave Swalm Chair in Urologic Oncology, Vice-Chair for Faculty Affairs, Director Multi-Disciplinary Bladder Cancer Program at Baylor College of Medicine and Dan L Duncan Cancer Center

Established in 2003, the Distinguished Scholar Alumnus Award recognizes former Urology Care Foundation Research Scholars who have achieved a substantial body of impactful research and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to scholarship and academic leadership in the field.

Outstanding Graduate Scholar Award

Established in 2016, the Outstanding Graduate Scholar Award recognizes one one-year and one two-year Research Scholar Award recipient completing their Urology Care Foundation-funded research. Awardees are chosen based on the quality and difficulty of the applicant's project, the potential impact of their studies, demonstrated research productivity and publications generated during the award period, and the Scholars' potential as future research leaders. Recipients for this award undergo a competitive application process and are selected by the AUA Research Council and Committees.

Elizabeth Koehne, MD, Society of Urologic Oncology Fellow, Department of Urology, University of Washington, has received a 2023 Outstanding Graduate Scholar Award for a one-year research project on AIM High: DNA Methyltransferase Inhibition and Immune Stimulation in Bladder Cancer, conducted under the mentorship of Jonathan Wright, MD.

Udit Singhal, MD, Clinical Instructor, Fellow, Urologic Oncology, University of Michigan, Mayo Clinic, has received a 2023 Outstanding Graduate Scholar Award for a two-year research project on Comprehensive Assessment of a Novel Clinical Trial Platform in Urology, conducted under the mentorship of Todd Morgan, MD, and Daniel Spratt, MD.

"I'm inspired by this year's Urology Care Foundation Research Awards of Distinction awardees," said Steven Kaplan, MD, Chair of the AUA's Research Council. "The future of the specialty of urology is bright with these urologists and researchers in our field."

The awardees will be celebrated at the Urology Care Foundation Research Honors Program held at the AUA Annual Meeting in April 2023. To learn more, visit https://www.auanet.org/research-and-data/research-awards/aua-funding/research-honors-program

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy. www.AUAnet.org

Contact: Caitlin Lukacs

410-689-4081

clukacs@AUAnet.org

American Urological Association (PRNewsFoto/American Urological Association) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Urological Association and Urology Care Foundation