ShowPlus® Protects Horses, Riders, and Grooms at the FEI World Cup™ Finals

WELLINGTON, Fla., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShowPlus® is proud to protect horses, riders, and grooms at the FEI World Cup™ Finals in Omaha. We hope and wish for top performances from happy and healthy athletes. With horses, accidents can occur in an instant. Fortunately, ShowPlus® benefits kick in when the unexpected happens.

What is ShowPlus®?

ShowPlus® Protection is an international benefit program provided by participating equestrian competitions that protects horses, riders, and, at some premier events, grooms. ShowPlus® benefits are designed to reimburse out-of-pocket costs that may not be covered by insurance.

Mitigate the Risk of Equestrian Sport

"This April we will be welcoming horses, grooms and riders from around the world to Omaha," said Omaha Equestrian Foundation CEO Julie Boilesen. "Through our partnership with ShowPlus®, we will be able to provide registered competitors and their grooms protection to mitigate the inherent risk of equestrian sport. We hope it gives peace of mind to all our athletes, grooms, and owners so that they can enjoy everything that Omaha and the FEI World Cup™ Finals Omaha 2023 have to offer."

Very Positive for the Industry

ShowPlus® is currently active at horse shows in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and is ready to protect horses, riders, and grooms worldwide. Joe Norick, CCO of HITS Horse Shows: "I think that in today's world, it is almost imperative to provide benefits to anyone on the showgrounds and protect them and help them with their future." Michael Stone of Wellington International: "We see ShowPlus® as being very positive for the industry." Showjumping rider Lauren Crooks: "ShowPlus® is really, truly a godsend for us to have."

How can ShowPlus® add value to your horse show?

Partnering with ShowPlus® means you help riders, horses, and grooms deal with the unexpected when coming to your event. Whether the lump sum payout is used for paying the vet bills when a horse gets hurt or for continuing to pay the groom when he or she is unable to work, ShowPlus® is there when the unexpected happens.

* Terms and conditions apply and may vary per horse show, but eligible horses typically must be between the ages of 4 and 16. Incident reports must be filed within five days of the incident.

