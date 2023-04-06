ATSG Honored on the 2023 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading global, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored ATSG on its 2023 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list features solution providers across the U.S. and Canada that have differentiated themselves by achieving the highest level and largest breadth of certifications and specializations from key technology vendors in the infrastructure, cloud, and cybersecurity spaces.

Businesses rely on solution providers to maintain the highest levels of technical expertise across critical products and services to help them meet today's IT challenges and take advantage of the benefits of cutting-edge solutions.

ATSG's strategy continues to place its innovation at the foundation of its offerings, bringing a world-class level of technological enablement to the market. Beginning over 25 years ago as an enterprise network and systems integrator, ATSG has aggressively transformed beyond simply a Tech-enabled MSP, into a Global Service Provider, steeped in automation - featuring highly secure, multicloud solutions that are powered by the ATSGOne Intelligent Integrated Platform.

"Being named to the CRN Tech Elite 250 list is a testament to the exceptional execution of our innovation and automation strategies by our dedicated team of global professionals at ATSG," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, CEO of ATSG. "We're proud to be recognized for our expertise, certifications, platform, and offerings across a range of critical technologies, and we remain committed to driving innovation and delivering intelligent solutions as a service for our clients. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of digital transformation and operations."

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 list features the leading solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the highest level of service for their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These solution providers have continued to extend their aptitudes and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment and value to their customers."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global managed services leader providing award-winning digital transformation services to today's dynamic enterprises. ATSG's Intelligent Solutions as a Service portfolio of Digital Workplace, Digital Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Customer Experience offerings are powered by the ATSGOne Intelligent Multicloud Platform. Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

More information on ATSG is available at www.atsg.net. Like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, or become a fan on our Facebook page.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2023. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

