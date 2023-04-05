US LBM OPENS NEW TRUSS MANUFACTURING FACILITY AND BUILDING MATERIALS DISTRIBUTION YARD IN CENTRAL FLORIDA

Leading building materials distributor expands component manufacturing and distribution capabilities in Tampa and Orlando markets

AUBURNDALE, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has opened a new floor and roof truss manufacturing facility and building materials yard in Auburndale, Fla.

The new, more than 100,600 square foot facility is located 40 miles northeast of Tampa and 60 miles southwest of Orlando and operates as part of US LBM's Raymond Building Supply division, which serves professional builders across Florida. In addition to operating three roof truss lines and one floor truss line, the new location also supplies residential and commercial builders in central Florida with a range of materials, including lumber, engineered wood products, cabinetry, windows, custom millwork and exterior and interior doors.

The Auburndale location is Raymond Building Supply's third truss facility in Florida; the division of US LBM also operates manufacturing facilities in North Fort Myers and Miami. US LBM has added 15 component manufacturing facilities through acquisitions and greenfield expansions over the past year.

"Florida continues to be a strong market for construction and prefabricated structural components, and this new plant allows us to support builders in both the Tampa and Orlando markets," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "The new Auburndale location, along with the other manufacturing facilities we've added over the past 12 months, demonstrates our commitment to investing in solutions and services that help builders reduce construction time and more effectively manage their costs."

