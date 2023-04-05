Make-A-Wish, American Airlines, Disney and The Points Guy Take Off on The Best Flight Ever in support of 27 children battling critical illnesses

The Best Flight Ever is part of the month-long lead-up to World Wish Day on April 29

PHOENIX, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish, American Airlines, The Walt Disney Company, and The Points Guy are coming together to grant the wishes of children battling critical illnesses ahead of World Wish Day, the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of the organization more than 40 years ago. On Wednesday, April 12, the 27 wish families will board The Best Flight Ever and fly on a one-of-a-kind, chartered plane from New York to Orlando to fulfill their wishes to go to Walt Disney World Resort.

Make-A-Wish (PRNewswire)

The Best Flight Ever will offer a memorable in-flight experience and magical moments provided by American Airlines, with travel guru Brian Kelly, widely known as The Points Guy, serving as the onboard emcee. In addition to interactive games, a special snack menu, and surprise moments, the flight will feature live entertainment from Michael James Scott, starring as Genie in ALADDIN on Broadway, who will host a sing-along with the wish kids and their families.

"As a lover of travel, long-time supporter of Make-A-Wish, and firm believer in using travel as a force for good, I'm thrilled to be hosting The Best Flight Ever alongside Make-A-Wish, American Airlines, and Disney. Travel has the power to enrich lives, and I'm honored to be working with these brands to share the joy of travel with so many deserving children and families," said Brian Kelly, Founder at The Points Guy.

Make-A-Wish has been built and shaped by volunteers, fundraisers, donors, or advocates who come together in support of the mission, and the unforgettable experience will begin with a pre-fight celebration at John F. Kennedy International Airport, complete with a breakfast bar and a special send-off by supporters who make wishes possible. The chartered wish flight will land at Orlando International Airport, and families will be welcomed by volunteers cheering their arrival.

The families will then enjoy a welcome reception at Give Kids The World Village, a whimsical resort where they will stay for six days and five nights as part of their wish trip. All of the children's wishes are to visit Walt Disney World Resort, and together with Make-A-Wish, Disney has helped grant more than 145,000 life-changing wishes like these since 1980.

"A wish can be transformational not only for wish children, but it also changes hundreds of other lives, creating connection and inspiring generosity and kindness within communities," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Together, American Airlines, Disney, and The Points Guy are giving wish families a chance to make new memories away from hospital rooms and let wish kids be kids, which provides hope, strength and joy for children undergoing difficult medical treatments."

Make-A-Wish needs almost 3 billion airline miles and points to fulfill travel wishes for children battling critical illnesses each year, making it a critical resource to grant the wish of every eligible child waiting. As the organization's longest-standing airline partner, American Airlines generously donated the chartered aircraft and continues to make millions of AAdvantage Miles available yearly for wish travel.

"Through this special flight experience, we hope these kids and their families can disconnect from their worries back home to feel the joy of travel and the full support of our team members," said Caroline Clayton, Vice President of Communications and Marketing at American Airlines. "As the longest-standing airline partner of Make-A-Wish, we are humbled to be part of so many unforgettable memories and we look forward to providing our wish families with the best flight ever – no matter where their wishes take them for years to come."

Throughout April, Make-A-Wish chapters and affiliates worldwide are inviting their communities to come together as part of the lead-up to World Wish Day on April 29. The Best Flight Ever is a perfect example of the impact that's possible when communities unite to make wishes happen.

Make-A-Wish, American Airlines, Disney and The Points Guy invite anyone who would like to make a difference in the lives of wish kids to visit the official World Wish Day hub at wish.org/worldwishday to learn more about ways to get involved.

Editor's note: Photos, videos and interviews will be available upon request. Please reach out to fhorvath@wish.org to inquire further.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide; more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About American Airlines

To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

About Disney

At The Walt Disney Company, we inspire a better world through the power of stories. A world filled with hope and promise, especially for children. As part of these efforts, Disney is committed to delivering joy and comfort to children facing serious illness, and to the people who care for them.

This includes Disney's efforts with Make-A-Wish® and nearly 100 other wish-granting organizations around the world. Through Disney's collaboration with Make-A-Wish, we've helped grant more than 145,000 life-changing wishes since the first wish was granted more than 40 years ago at Disneyland Resort. Wishes range from theme park visits to movie premieres, character meet-and-greets to sports events. All with the goal of helping kids feel like kids, while creating special memories with their families.

Learn more about our commitment to delivering joy and comfort through the power of stories at joy.disney.com.

About The Points Guy

The Points Guy (TPG) is a trusted travel media platform that focuses on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. Through an informative, clever point of view, TPG has become the leading online site for all things points, miles and resourceful travel experiences. The site's editorial content, newsletter, and app consists of firsthand flight, hotel and airplane reviews, curated travel guides and immersive video components, as well as global event activations. Since its launch in 2010, founder Brian Kelly has expanded the team to include a distinguished editorial staff and extensive network of freelancers around the globe. Today, TPG reaches 11 million unique monthly visitors and more than 3.8 million followers across social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok), and is committed to using travel as a positive force to bring people together, educate communities, and support initiatives to promote equality and opportunity around the globe through TPG Gives Back.

About Give Kids The World

One of less than 1% of all U.S. charities to receive Charity Navigator's highest rating 16 years in a row, Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical week-long wish vacations. From life's simple pleasures to the stuff that dreams are made of, every wish family is treated to an all-inclusive experience including private villa accommodations; all meals and snacks; nightly entertainment; daily gifts; and non-stop fun at the Village, a storybook destination featuring an array of accessible rides and attractions. Since 1986, more than 187,000 wish families from all 50 states and 76 countries have been welcomed to the Village to laugh together, play together, and create priceless memories away from hospital stays and medical treatments. Give Kids The World's mission to create the happiness that inspires hope for wish families is made possible by the generosity of caring corporate partners, individual donors and caring volunteers. For more information, visit www.gktw.org.

