ConcertAI Releases CTO 2.0, a Next Generation AI SaaS Solution for Oncology Clinical Trial Design and Optimization

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI, LLC (ConcertAI), a leader in AI Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology and Real-world Evidence (RWE) solutions for life sciences and healthcare, today announced the release of its next generation of Clinical Trial Optimization (CTO 2.0).

"Trial sponsors have a range of new imperatives they're trying to meet: assuring that the trial population is reflective of the ultimate population that would have access to the drug; to set and meet diversity goals for those ethnic, racial and economic groups that are uniquely, negatively impacted by a disease; and meeting ever higher productivity imperatives for identifying and activating sites faster and working with those sites most likely to accrue to the pre-activation feasibilities," said Jeff Elton, Ph.D. CEO of ConcertAI. "Meeting these goals requires working with sites and investigators not historically preferred, designing trials for a minimum of burden on research sites and patients and, perhaps most importantly, moving more studies into community-based research settings."

CTO 2.0 now includes a range of features: (1) clinical depth and tools, such as line of therapy assessments, Kaplan-Meier survival curves, and cox-proportional hazard assessments that guide alternative designs with the largest underlying research dataset for oncology; (2) data integrating electronic medical-derived, medical claims, and social determinants of health; (3) site- and investigator-level information on current and previous clinical trials derived from public and private sources; and (4) operational trial metrics and site profile information to highlight performance and capabilities.

The solution's foundation is a study digitization layer that can handle any depth of inclusion and exclusion (I/E) criteria. Protocols can be assessed relative to standard-of-care in different settings and in different time periods, all the way down to the individual event or clinical activity level. There are APIs for integrating past study protocols from any legacy systems of records. Optimizer and recommendations engines can provide study-level optimizations and semi-automate site selection. Additional APIs can integrate past site survey data and investigator databases as a means of simplifying and unifying what are often non-integrated solutions within the clinical analytics and clinical operations organization. The SaaS technology will support researchers and clinicians in selecting the most appropriate sites for clinical trials, balancing potential patients available and previous trial performances at those sites to give the highest likelihood of success for a clinical trial. In assurance that trials can be conducted across settings and utilize the latest digital trial solutions that support direct EMR to EDC, CTO 2.0 leverages the latest clinical informatics integrations and data standards to ensure research can be conducted at scale and meeting, or exceeding, enhanced standards of care.

"In the past, clinicians used previously published protocols and recently approved studies in the same disease to inform trial designs for new studies," said Ronan Brown, ConcertAI's Chief Operating Officer. "Now that is changing. We'll now see greater reliance on large scale, multi-sourced, clinical datasets that have low latency, reflecting the latest treatments, supporting new designs, lower site burden, greater, diversity, and expanded views of relevant sites. It's a significant step forward in clinical trial planning and operations."

To learn more about ConcertAI's vision for the future of clinical trials, see here: https://www.concertai.com/blog/2023/04/why-clinical-trials-will-never-be-the-same/

ConcertAI is a leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, healthcare providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertai.com.

