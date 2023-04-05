Accomplished AI Leader Dr. Christian Guttmann Joins Pega to Accelerate Artificial Intelligence Innovations

Dr. Guttmann appointed as VP of engineering, decisioning & AI

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced it has appointed Dr. Christian Guttmann as vice president of engineering, decisioning & AI. As an accomplished AI leader in both business and academia, Dr. Guttmann will oversee the architecture and delivery of AI technology that powers the Pega Infinity™ product suite.

Dr. Guttmann has more than 25 years of experience in AI, machine learning, and decisioning technology and commercialization. He joins Pega from Tietoevry, a global software and services company where he founded its AI and data business and served as vice president, global head of AI & data. As an entrepreneur, Guttmann started and sold Healthihabits, a digital healthcare startup that used AI to help people make better health choices. Among his earlier career milestones, Dr. Guttmann was a leader at IBM's Australia Research Lab, where his work was granted several patents, and at the British Telecom Innovation Centre in the United Arab Emirates. He is currently a director of the board at Intelligent Ultrasound Group Pty, a publicly listed UK-based AI medtech company.

As a scientist, Dr. Guttmann serves as a senior research fellow (adjunct) of AI and digital health at Karolinska Institutet, one of the world's top medical schools. He also serves as the executive director at the Nordic AI Institute, a top European independent institute on AI thought leadership. He was previously an adjunct professor at the University of New South Wales in Australia where his research focused on AI and digital health. He earned his Ph.D. from Monash University with research focused on AI and multi-agent systems.

Guttmann will oversee the development of Pega's AI, natural language processing, and decisioning technology, including the patented Pega Customer Decision Hub™, which provides centralized AI that helps clients optimize every customer interaction and infuses machine learning into Pega's case management engine.

Pega has a history of leveraging responsible AI to deliver personalized engagement and optimize business processes. Building on that history, Pega recently announced new generative AI capabilities - like those behind OpenAI's ChatGPT - which will allow clients to complete tasks in Pega using simple natural language prompts such as "generate a report" or "build an application." Dr. Guttmann will join the head of Pega's AI Lab, Dr. Peter van der Putten, for a presentation on "Mapping the AI Landscape" at PegaWorld iNspire , the company's annual conference to be held on June 11-13, 2023, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Quotes & Commentary:

"Dr. Guttmann's deep experience in both business and academia will help further solidify Pega's reputation as an AI leader and help keep our technology on the cutting edge of the industry," said Kerim Akgonul, chief product officer, Pega. "As AI continues to evolve at a breakneck pace, he will help guide our continued investment in innovative AI solutions to ensure our clients benefit from the latest developments."

"I feel fortunate to join Pega, which is at the forefront of unlocking the power of enterprise AI with real-time decisioning that continues to set the pace for the industry," said Dr. Guttmann. "I look forward to working with the most acclaimed minds in the field to help top global companies use AI to better engage with their customers."

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com .

